Suspicious equipment belonging to U.S. Postal Service found in downtown hotel room: CPD
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There was a mystery in a Near North Side hotel overnight.
Police said officers responded to a call at a hotel in the 200 block of North Wabash shortly after midnight and found a number of electronic items and postal property in a vacant room.
Detectives and U.S Postal Service are carrying out an investigation.
