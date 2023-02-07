ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Suspicious equipment belonging to U.S. Postal Service found in downtown hotel room: CPD

By Bernie Tafoya
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There was a mystery in a Near North Side hotel overnight.

Police said officers responded to a call at a hotel in the 200 block of North Wabash shortly after midnight and found a number of electronic items and postal property in a vacant room.

Detectives and U.S Postal Service are carrying out an investigation.

