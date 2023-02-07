First Lady invites local student to State of the Union Address

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The guests for tonight’s State of the Union speech include a sophomore at Rolling Meadows High School.

The first lady invited Kate Foley to the State of the Union speech.

The two met and talked last November when Jill Biden visited the school for National Apprenticeship Week.

Foley described to Biden a project that she did for one of her classes.

Foley will be joining Bono of the band U2, Paul Pelosi, the husband of the former House Speaker, and the mother and step-father of Tyre Nichols, the man who died recently after being beaten by Memphis police officers, who are also guests of the First Lady.

