Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Japan on Tuesday accused Russia of illegally occupying disputed islands off Hokkaido in another sign of weakening relations between the two countries since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine .

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during a Northern territories return request national convention in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The squabble over the four islands, referred to as the Northern Territories, has been roiling since the end of World War II, when the then-Soviet Union occupied the islands.

Japan imposed economic sanctions against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine and Moscow ended a bilateral visa-free exchange program that allowed Japanese former residents to visit the graves of their ancestors on the islands.

While speaking to a yearly meeting of former residents of the Northern Territories on Tuesday, Japan's Fumio Kishida called Russia's presence on the island an "illegal occupation" for the first time since 2018.

"The resumption of people-to-people exchanges to and projects in the four islands, including the visits to the Northern Territories, is one of the top priorities of Japan-Russia relations going forward," Kishida said, according to the Japan Times .

"Northern Territory Day" is designated to highlight the Japan-Russia Trade Treaty signed in 1855 by Shogunate Japan and Tzarist Russia, recognizing the occupied four northern islands as part of Japan. The countries' border was also established between Etorofu Island and Uruppu Island.

