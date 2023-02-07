ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Japan on Tuesday accused Russia of illegally occupying disputed islands off Hokkaido in another sign of weakening relations between the two countries since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCofs_0kfEarcZ00
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during a Northern territories return request national convention in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The squabble over the four islands, referred to as the Northern Territories, has been roiling since the end of World War II, when the then-Soviet Union occupied the islands.

Japan imposed economic sanctions against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine and Moscow ended a bilateral visa-free exchange program that allowed Japanese former residents to visit the graves of their ancestors on the islands.

While speaking to a yearly meeting of former residents of the Northern Territories on Tuesday, Japan's Fumio Kishida called Russia's presence on the island an "illegal occupation" for the first time since 2018.

"The resumption of people-to-people exchanges to and projects in the four islands, including the visits to the Northern Territories, is one of the top priorities of Japan-Russia relations going forward," Kishida said, according to the Japan Times .

"Northern Territory Day" is designated to highlight the Japan-Russia Trade Treaty signed in 1855 by Shogunate Japan and Tzarist Russia, recognizing the occupied four northern islands as part of Japan. The countries' border was also established between Etorofu Island and Uruppu Island.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 14

Related
TheDailyBeast

Top Russian Official Teases ‘the Next Ukraine’ in New Threat

Russia’s top diplomat said the actions of Western nations could soon turn Moldova into the “next Ukraine,” according to TASS.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of being “eager to join NATO.” Sandu, Lavrov said, is “ready to unite with Romania and in fact, to do almost anything.”Romania is a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which was created to provide collective security against Russia.Lavrov’s comments appeared to echo complaints Russian President Vladimir Putin made about Ukraine and NATO when announcing Russia’s invasion into Ukraine last year. Putin cited the expansion of the alliance and Ukraine’s...
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
TheDailyBeast

Inmate Humiliates Russia’s Shadow Army by Casually Taking Cab Home

Prisoners recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine seem to be increasingly realizing they’ve been duped, and that no one ever counted on bringing them back alive.One inmate recruited by the group back in November has absconded from his team in Ukraine’s Luhansk region and fled to Russia by bus and ride-sharing app, where he says he is now hiding out in fear of revenge.“We thought we’d be equal with the hired fighters, that we wouldn’t be any different, but in reality they just make assault teams out of the inmates, and that’s the meat [in the meat...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
528K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy