ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

The Concept of "Soul Families" in Reincarnation

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDOS4_0kfEanKt00

The idea behind reincarnation is that our souls are not tied solely to our bodies in this lifetime, but are instead eternal beings that incarnate on this world (and maybe even others) over and over. In these lifetimes, we learn lessons—sometimes many times—and gain wisdom and spiritual powers. Some even believe in the concept of “soul groups”— beings that reincarnate with you, holding different places in your life each time.

For some people who have disturbing family relationship, this can seem scary. Who, for example, would want to reincarnate with their abuser for all eternity? But this man says that those who research reincarnation say it doesn’t work like that.

In this video, TikToker Michael Armstrong, who posts about spiritual topics, shares conclusions drawn by reincarnation researchers at the Michael Newton Institute. According to him, after doing over seventy thousand interviews and past-life regression hypnotherapy sessions, they concluded that people reincarnate with an average of about fifteen other souls in what is known as a soul group. The roles these souls play in each other’s lives vary from life to life. They could be friends, lovers, family members—even pets.

But just because someone holds a large role in your life in this lifetime doesn’t mean they are actually part of your soul group. It is more of a “found family” type of situation.

In fact, for people who believe in reincarnation, that’s why “found families” exist at all.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on Exemplore and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest paranormal encounter with the world.

Comments / 22

Related
Wichita Eagle

What Do Psychics Say About Heaven - Life after Death??

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Armed with years of experience, a psychic may be able to answer your questions about what lies ahead when you leave this earthly existence.
psychologytoday.com

Dreams of Departed Loved Ones

The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

This article originally appeared on March 5, 2017My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child.I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.Here are three things I've learned since losing Mam:
Fox News

5 things Jesus never said

Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Credits Weight Loss To One Thing

Valerie Bertinelli is opening up about her recent weight loss and the one thing that truly helped her. On her TikTok account, Valerie shared a video of herself walking and talking about how she decided to give up drinking alcohol for the month of January. It has become a popular...
PIX11

‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anthony James

Michigan Priest Claims He Went to Hell and Encountered Demons Singing Rihanna Songs

In a recent post on Tik Tok, Gerald Johnson, a priest who resides in the Michigan-area claimed that he went to Hell during a near death experience in 2016. Johnson who was the victim of a heart attack that nearly killed him says that he fully expected to move on to an afterlife. However, he ended up in the place, opposite of where he thought he would be going and it was awful. In his words, Johnson says:
MICHIGAN STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing

There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
874
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy