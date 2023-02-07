The Concept of "Soul Families" in Reincarnation

The idea behind reincarnation is that our souls are not tied solely to our bodies in this lifetime, but are instead eternal beings that incarnate on this world (and maybe even others) over and over. In these lifetimes, we learn lessons—sometimes many times—and gain wisdom and spiritual powers. Some even believe in the concept of “soul groups”— beings that reincarnate with you, holding different places in your life each time.

For some people who have disturbing family relationship, this can seem scary. Who, for example, would want to reincarnate with their abuser for all eternity? But this man says that those who research reincarnation say it doesn’t work like that.

In this video, TikToker Michael Armstrong, who posts about spiritual topics, shares conclusions drawn by reincarnation researchers at the Michael Newton Institute. According to him, after doing over seventy thousand interviews and past-life regression hypnotherapy sessions, they concluded that people reincarnate with an average of about fifteen other souls in what is known as a soul group. The roles these souls play in each other’s lives vary from life to life. They could be friends, lovers, family members—even pets.

But just because someone holds a large role in your life in this lifetime doesn’t mean they are actually part of your soul group. It is more of a “found family” type of situation.

In fact, for people who believe in reincarnation, that’s why “found families” exist at all.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on Exemplore and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest paranormal encounter with the world.