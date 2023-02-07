ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott City, KS

KWCH.com

Garden City man arrested on 162 counts of theft from church

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 36-year-old man on Tuesday who is accused of stealing from a local church. Police began investigating the theft on Jan. 31 after being contacted by the First Baptist Church. The church said an individual had been using the church’s debit card, and the church was missing approximately $100,000.00.
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Holcomb picks up two GWAC wins over Scott City

Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–As the regular season is quickly winding down, the games for seeding for sub-state are starting to become more important. That was the case at Holcomb High School on Friday night, as two GWAC rivals battled, as the Longhorns played host to Scott City. It would be sweep for Holcomb on homecoming night, as the Lady Longhorns led wire to wire in a 66-44 victory, while the Holcomb boys pulled away late for a 47-40 win.
SCOTT CITY, KS

