Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–As the regular season is quickly winding down, the games for seeding for sub-state are starting to become more important. That was the case at Holcomb High School on Friday night, as two GWAC rivals battled, as the Longhorns played host to Scott City. It would be sweep for Holcomb on homecoming night, as the Lady Longhorns led wire to wire in a 66-44 victory, while the Holcomb boys pulled away late for a 47-40 win.

SCOTT CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO