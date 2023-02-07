Read full article on original website
Related
Drug task force finds fentanyl, counterfeit pills during Kan. traffic stop
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on multiple drug allegations after a high-risk traffic stop on Wednesday. Officers of the Garden City Police Department and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted the stop in the 3400 block of E. Spruce Street in Garden City, according to a media release.
KWCH.com
Garden City man arrested on 162 counts of theft from church
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 36-year-old man on Tuesday who is accused of stealing from a local church. Police began investigating the theft on Jan. 31 after being contacted by the First Baptist Church. The church said an individual had been using the church’s debit card, and the church was missing approximately $100,000.00.
Volunteer arrested after $100K goes missing from small Kansas church, official says
He was arrested on suspicion of 162 counts of criminal use of a financial card and another 162 counts of theft.
westernkansasnews.com
Holcomb picks up two GWAC wins over Scott City
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–As the regular season is quickly winding down, the games for seeding for sub-state are starting to become more important. That was the case at Holcomb High School on Friday night, as two GWAC rivals battled, as the Longhorns played host to Scott City. It would be sweep for Holcomb on homecoming night, as the Lady Longhorns led wire to wire in a 66-44 victory, while the Holcomb boys pulled away late for a 47-40 win.
westernkansasnews.com
Morning Roundup Feb. 10th | Mahomes wins MVP, HS Basketball Preview and Super Bowl Predictions and Props
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – On this Friday edition of the Morning Roundup Baylen Hite and Derek Decker look at the NFL award winners. Then preview High School Basketball and finish the show with an in-depth look at the Super Bowl with the best props for the game.
Comments / 2