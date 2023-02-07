WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bryson Dennis scored 17 points to help lead Claflin University to a 71-62 win at Winston-Salem State Thursday night in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association action at the Gaines Center. Daijohn Stewart came off the bench to add 12 points and Allen Hatchett recorded 10 points for...

