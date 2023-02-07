This weekend while you are out and about – the Morongo Basin Humane Society is having a fundraiser and pet meet and greet in Yucca Valley. The Morongo Basin’s only no-kill animal shelter has plenty of adoptable dogs and cats in all age ranges – and this Saturday from Noon to 3 they will be at the Better Homes and Gardens real estate office with some of the them – raising funds for the shelter and showing off some of the lovable animals that are ready for you to bring home.

