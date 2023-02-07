Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corner 62 Building Has Long Retail History in Twentynine Palms
On the corner of Yucca Avenue and Highway 62, there sits a variegated chunk of Twentynine Palms’ past and most certainly, a welcome part of its’ retail future. Built in 1945, the building now known as Corner 62 has weathered many retail eras in Twentynine Palms, and with a makeover and new owners, the building is ready for more.
Fall in love with a rescue pet this weekend in Yucca Valley
This weekend while you are out and about – the Morongo Basin Humane Society is having a fundraiser and pet meet and greet in Yucca Valley. The Morongo Basin’s only no-kill animal shelter has plenty of adoptable dogs and cats in all age ranges – and this Saturday from Noon to 3 they will be at the Better Homes and Gardens real estate office with some of the them – raising funds for the shelter and showing off some of the lovable animals that are ready for you to bring home.
29 Palms Historical Society’s Second Friday Lecture Series continues Feb. 10
The Twentynine Palms Historical Society continues their Second Friday Lecture Series tonight, February 10th. The Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s Second Friday Lecture Series continues with a presentation by Mojave Desert literary scholar Ruth Nolan for a journey through the legacy in history and lore of the legendary Kemper Campbell Ranch in Victorville.
29 Palms City Council meeting postponed to Feb. 15 due to Valentine’s Day
The regular meeting of the Twentynine Palms City Council scheduled for February 14 has been postponed for the following day, Wednesday, February 15, on account of Valentines Day. The postponed meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Tune in to Z107.7 next week for a closer look at the meeting’s full...
