Related
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC

Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers

The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
BBC

Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says

The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC

Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say

More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say. The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies...
The Guardian

‘They haven’t the foggiest who we are’: the watchdog fighting to protect Britain’s exploited workers

Margaret Beels, the UK’s labour market tsar, is frustrated at the pace of legislative change in the face of egregious exploitation. Margaret Beels struggles to hide her frustration. Shocking revelations about the exploitation of vulnerable workers emerge on an all-too-frequent basis, the latest being more than 50 Indian students working in Welsh care homes who had wages withheld or underpaid.
BBC

Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer

There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
BBC

'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck

First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC

'My marriage isn't respected, isn't glorified by the Church’

The Church of England has today backed proposals to allow prayers of blessing for same-sex couples, however its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church. A listener, Suzanne Elvidge, contacted us to share that she was leaving the Church...
BBC

Nigeria 2023 elections: How to win an election

Africa’s most populous nation is preparing to head to the polls in what is tipped to be one of the most hotly contested elections in a generation. But what does it take to win?. The BBC’s Yemisi Adegoke highlights some of the factors that play a key role in...
BBC

Avon Vale Hunt thrown out of sport's governing body

The governing body for hunting in the UK has expelled a hunt after a video of a "potentially illegal" fox hunt was posted online. The clip appears to show members of the Avon Vale Hunt dig a fox from its den before throwing it to fox hounds. A British Hound...

