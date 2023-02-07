Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Four Dothan streets will be closed to through traffic during the week of February 13 due to sewer line rehabilitation work. The City’s contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue – Paving.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
wdhn.com
Friday will be wet, cooling us off for the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rain & a few thunderstorms (non-severe) will develop & overspread our area later this morning & afternoon & will continue thru tonight into Saturday night….2 to 4 plus inches of rain for the area around Dothan with slightly less amounts west of Dothan & 5 to 7 plus inches of rain south & east of Dothan…
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Missing Dothan teen found
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing Dothan teen has been found safe, according to Dothan Police. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood...
wdhn.com
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
Deer collision on Alabama highway kills two people when Camaro overturns, state troopers say
A deer caused a wreck early Tuesday morning that killed two people on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured when the 2014...
wdhn.com
Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
wtvy.com
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Second suspect in the Miles Lane murder arrested
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The second suspect in the November murder of a Dothan man has been arrested. According to Dothan Police, on Thursday, February 9, Dothan Police, with the help of the Headland Police Department, arrested Mia Aliyah Creech, 24, in connection with the murder of Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 35.
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
mypanhandle.com
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
wdhn.com
125 Optometrists visit Dothan for 34th Annual Eye Education Foundation Symposium
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 125 optometrists from around the country are in Dothan this weekend for the 34th Annual Eye Education Foundation Symposium. They all gathered at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds to see what is new in the optometry field. Finding ways to provide patients with the best possible care when they walk in the door.
wdhn.com
Construction work slated at EHS Performing Arts Center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, construction barriers began to show up around a portion of enterprise high school. The principal says it’s a cosmetic matter and not a safety issue. Principal Stan Sauls made that comment because less than five years ago, EHS. went through a major renovation to...
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
wdhn.com
Henry Co. man sentenced to 40 years for death of 15-year-old
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and had a prior conviction of discharging a gun into an occupied building.
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year. Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.
wtvy.com
Gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
