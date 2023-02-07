Read full article on original website
$150M grant awarded for I-10 bridge replacement
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Lake Charles Thursday to celebrate the recently announced $150 million federal grant for the replacement of the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge — one of the first major grants out of the five-year Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is helping to rebuild the nation’s roads and bridges.
Gubernatorial candidate Lundy shares his views for the state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
2 local industries named among top polluters
Eight Louisiana facilities were ranked among the top public waterway polluters in the U.S. Local industries Citgo Refinery and Phillips 66 were named in the report. Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) analyzed public records from 81 refineries, according to an article in The Advocate. One of the report’s conclusions is that...
