ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WREG

TN Lieutenant Governer hospitalized in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced that he is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital, located in Nashville, Tennessee. He posted on Facebook, “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.” […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

17-year-old charged with triple homicide in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas. According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 28 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in […]
SAINT FRANCIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy