Portrait of Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ unveiled in Texas Senate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Opal Lee has spunk and fight in her that’s gained national momentum over the last several years. So much so that the 96-year-old is now recognized as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” playing a fundamental role in getting the day recognized as a national holiday.
Bodycam footage released from NewsNation reporter’s arrest, case turned over to AG’s office
Body camera footage obtained by NewsNation shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter.
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented […]
What happened at the Tennessee State Capitol this week?
This week in Tennessee was full of controversial legislation, bizarre committee moments and Governor Bill Lee's annual address.
Tennessee pharmacies swing back after middlemen say prescription prices will go up for consumers
After News 2 ran a story last week about the issue, several local pharmacies reached out and wanted to respond.
TN Lieutenant Governer hospitalized in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally announced that he is in the hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital, located in Nashville, Tennessee. He posted on Facebook, “Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers.” […]
17-year-old charged with triple homicide in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas. According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 28 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in […]
