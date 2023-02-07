Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020. The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special event over the weekend to help individuals with disabilities learn to ski using adaptive equipment. The program strives to positively enhance the lives of the people they...
dakotanewsnow.com
Simply Sustainable brings clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls Area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simply Sustainable is a new local business that is bringing clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls area. You can find their products inside Stacey’s Vintage Art Boutique at 27102 Albers Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108. For more information on Simply Sustainable...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls cartoonist Chris Browne dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Browne is best known as the main cartoonist behind the comic strip “Hagar the Horrible” after the passing of his father Dik Browne, the comic’s creator. His death was announced Friday in a twitter post by the National Cartoonists Society,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Earth State Park calls for Indigenous artists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Indigenous musicians, dancers, artists, and food trucks are wanted for the second annual Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event this June. Good Earth State Park announced the call for artists and vendors Friday. The Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event will take place...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bowling fundraiser raising money for homeless veterans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bowling can be a fun time for friends and family to get together for some friendly competition, but on Saturday afternoon, it will be an opportunity to raise funds for the Veterans Community Project, an organization that builds homes for homeless veterans. Baylee...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mitchell dethrones O’Gorman as AA State Gymnastics Champion
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first South Dakota high schools state champion of 2023 is a familiar group that spoiled another team’s big for a repeat. The Mitchell Kernels overtook the defending AA State Champion O’Gorman Knights on Friday at the State AA Gymnastics Team Competition by .300, giving the Kernels their 8th team title in program history.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF boutiques host first ever ‘Galentine’s Boutique Crawl’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten different shops in downtown Sioux Falls participated in a Galentine’s boutique crawl on Saturday. The event featured various events and several discounts and deals at the stores. Participants were given a postcard and if they had it stamped at each location, they were entered into a drawing for a grand prize valued at over $500.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock Rapids, IA long-term care facility closing temporarily
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KUOO) - A long-term care facility in Rock Rapids, Iowa is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage. According to KUOO Radio, residents of the Rock Rapids Care Center have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Hull, Iowa. The Hull facility is under the same ownership as the Rock Rapids Care Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Watching for the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tripledemic, COVID, flu and RSV, are all making the rounds this year. Brian Allen spoke with Liz Healy, an infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton about what to be careful for. “For me, there’s general concern about all...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Symphony performing ‘Songs of Romance’ at Washington Pavilion Saturday night with special guest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Symphony is bringing the Songs of Romance to the Washington Pavilion Saturday night, and they will be teaming up with local jazz singer Luke Carlsen. Carlsen currently lives in Los Angeles, but when he got the call to come back...
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion announces summer camp options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is offering a variety of enriching summer camp options. “LEGO Robotics, Edible Art, Chem ‘Mystery,’ Dino Discovery, and Mini Medical School are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
dakotanewsnow.com
Galentine’s Day party at Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project
Hartford, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project in Hartford is hosting a Galentine’s Day Party this Saturday. The event is an afternoon for the ladies and features vendors with a flower bar, permanent link jewelry, pet portraits & photo keepsakes, and of course craft brews. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington upends O’Gorman, Harrisburg wins out west
SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of AA heavyweights highlighted the Friday night on the girls prep basketball hardwood. Click on the video viewer for highlights featuring:. -#2 Washington’s 41-36 victory at #4 O’Gorman. -#5 Harrisburg’s 38-26 win in Rapid City against...
dakotanewsnow.com
Upper Iowa edges Sioux Falls in overtime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to Upper Iowa, 95-90, in overtime today moving to 17-9 on the year. · USF found themselves behind early falling to a 28-12 deficit in the first half. · Matt Cartwright became...
dakotanewsnow.com
Maeve Boetel & Sadie Johnson win All-Around State Gymnastics Championships
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of familiar faces took home gold medals as South Dakota State Gymnastic champions on Saturday afternoon to conclude the weekend at the SDHSAA State Gymnastics Meet. O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel won three of the four events to claim her second AA All-Around...
dakotanewsnow.com
How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau is joined by Angela Drake from Two Men and a Truck to demonstrate how to make a DIY Valentine’s Day box for your kid.
