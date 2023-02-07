SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten different shops in downtown Sioux Falls participated in a Galentine’s boutique crawl on Saturday. The event featured various events and several discounts and deals at the stores. Participants were given a postcard and if they had it stamped at each location, they were entered into a drawing for a grand prize valued at over $500.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO