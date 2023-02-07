ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.

The DMV explains some customers are already receiving new stickers and the transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. The stickers which will be printed at inspection stations will include vehicle-specific information, and a different appearance than the inspection stickers that have been previously issued. The sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year. These are examples of the new stickers:

While the previous stickers are being phased out, customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024. DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder states “This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.”

DMV is working with partners in law enforcement and local government to inform them about the new stickers so that they recognize them as legal and valid. Law enforcement will be able to confirm the validity of the certificate being displayed based on the information displayed on the sticker.

