Per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a facial fracture and will be re-evaluated in one week. It was reported that Brown would be out through the All-Star Break earlier this week, so this sets a timetable for a potential return. The Celtics will have to cling to their one-game lead atop the East over the Bucks without him, including a crucial matchup with Milwaukee this Tuesday. During his absence, look for Jayson Tatum to shoulder the load, along with a communal effort from others to make up the lost minutes.

