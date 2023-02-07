ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade

The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Lillard has triple-double, Blazers beat Warriors 125-122

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on Wednesday night. It was just the second triple-double of Lillard's career, and first this season. “I didn’t shoot the ball very well....
PORTLAND, OR
gamblingnews.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are in sensational form right now; the Los Angeles Lakers are not. But this doesn’t have to mean anything, considering how much star power the Lakers have on the roster. They got LeBron James, for one, whom many consider the GOAT of the sport. But then again, the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s been literally unstoppable this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy