Related
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
Need a new horror movie to watch? If you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best scary movies on the streaming service range from certified classics like The Exorcist to more recent entries like The Menu and Barbarian.
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
Does ‘Skinamarink’ Have Jump Scares? Shudder’s Buzzy Horror Movie Is All Silence and Piercing Sounds
Skinamarink, the buzzy experimental horror movie now streaming on Shudder, has discovered something: If you punctuate your exceedingly quiet, mumbly film with one or two loud, piercing noises, you can make people jump! Like florals for spring, this is truly groundbreaking stuff. Written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror
Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Digital Trends
5 legacy horror movies that need a reboot sequel
This week, Sony announced it was developing a remake of the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. Following the successful formula of last year’s Scream, which paired actors from the original movies with fresh new victims, er, faces, the reboot will bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to guide a new generation in avoiding being murdered by a sinister fisherman.
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
wegotthiscovered.com
From Chucky to M3GAN, these are the scariest dolls in horror movies
The fact that dolls can be a child’s best friend doesn’t make them any less scary to adults. It’s easy to pour emotions into them, but the last thing you want is for those emotions to come back. What long-lost secrets were they told?. Dolls stand between...
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
Collider
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
IGN
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
Collider
'The Omen' is Peak 70s Horror
The 1970s unleashed a wave of classics upon the movie-going world. Indisputably a momentous era in the history of cinema across the world at large, the decade's abundance of creative horror outings is similarly undeniable. Some of the movies hailing from the timeframe became overnight, epoch-defining sensations — instant classics lapped up by casual audiences and discerning cinephiles alike. Others endeared themselves slowly over time, garnering new fans and more widespread appreciation with age. Obvious winners from the era can be name-dropped forever. Robin Hardy's The Wicker Man (1973) was a shocking exploration of cultism and John Carpenter's monolithic Halloween redefined what can be achieved on a small budget, using low-key effects to generate high-order scares. Giallo horror received a massive boot in the iconic direction with Dario Argento's Suspiria, Nicholas Roeg took slow-building menace and the power of visual motifs to the next level in Don't Look Now (1973) and The Exorcist is often regarded as the genre's pinnacle for its tireless ability to terrify.
Nia Long Opens Up About Being Passed Over For Avatar And Other Films: ‘I Wasn’t Even A Topic Of Discussion’
Nia Long says she "wasn't even a topic of discussion" when casting for Avatar took place.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ on VOD, a Hopelessly Dumb Horror-Franchise Reboot
Hold onto your spleens, because Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (now available on Hulu, as well as VOD streaming services like Amazon Prime Video) OFFICIALLY REBOOTS a three-movie horror franchise that you thought already had six feet of dirt and a healthy layer of sod on it. Nope! Sorry! But if you thought horror reboots couldn’t get any more inconsequential, this one is here to prove you wrong, although Amityville Vibrator might give it a run for its money.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Taschen Releases 2,000-Page ‘Definitive Compendium’ to ‘The Shining’ for $1,500
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining” is a 2,000-page collection claiming to be an “unprecedented look at the 1980 cult classic.” With only 1,000 copies available, this collector’s item details the laborious re-writes from director Kubrick, a breakdown of the inner workings of blood elevator, first-hand accounts of the fire at Elstree Studios and hundreds of never-before-seen production photographs curated from the Kubrick archive. The “definitive compendium” to Stanley Kubrick’s film was authored by J. W. Rinzler (the creator of The Overlook Hotel...
Collider
How ‘Toy Story 2’ Nearly Got Lost Forever
When Toy Story was released in 1995, it made movie history and forever changed how most animated movies were made. In the early 1990s, animated films were as hot as ever, thanks to huge Disney hits like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Their style of hand-drawn animation was a beauty to behold. Then came a little known company named Pixar and their fully computer-animated film about a child’s toys who come to life when no one is looking.
