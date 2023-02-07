Read full article on original website
Ryan Murphy
4d ago
Ive seen them. Theyre friendly. Sadly I heard someone shoot one one night when they were howling after Inhad seen it in the trail previously in the night... Hopefully they missed. Because the howling abruptly stopped during the 3 shot burst I heard in the night in the directionnof where Inhad seent it. My dog was going bazerk and it crawled out of the woods and went the other direction when I passed it's location on the trail.
Reply
2
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
The River: 1952 started badly but ended up being the year a young boy really connected with the river
(Editor’s note: The Captain is taking a bit of a break and will be back soon. So we are sharing the beginnings of his tales of The River. This column was his second, in December, 2017.) (The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing...
allamericanatlas.com
18 Best Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio to Try Today
With its diverse food scene, Dayton, Ohio is a foodie’s paradise. From classic American and Midwestern food to international cuisine, Dayton has something for every palate. So whether you’re looking for an upscale dining establishment or a steakhouse, or craving some Italian, here are some of the best restaurants in Dayton and exactly where to eat in Dayton for the best meal.
WLWT 5
Dayton mother remains missing as investigators wrap search on Saturday
DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday was an emotional day for Cierra Chapman's family, as it marked the second search for this missing mother from Dayton. According to investigators, they did not find anything Saturday. Dayton police, members of EquuSearch and Chapman's friends and family were trying to locate her. In...
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
WSYX ABC6
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
OnlyInYourState
Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum
We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
WLWT 5
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Dayton mother
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Dayton woman. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police. Police said Chapman's vehicle was recovered in Middletown, Ohio,...
WKRC
New airline starts service from Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
Trade school for men in recovery set to open in Xenia
The project started in December 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant using ARPA funds.
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
WLWT 5
FBI searching for missing Dayton mother as the family continues to find her
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now getting involved in the search for a missing mother. A large-scale search is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 for the 30 year old from Dayton. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
WLWT 5
Officials: Power Restored at UC Blue Ash campus
BLUE ASH, Ohio — UPDATE:. Power has been restored at UC Blue Ash. The University of Cincinnati Blue Ash campus is closed due to a power outage. According to officials, a power outage at UC Blue Ash has forced the campus to close until further notice. Officials are advising...
WLWT 5
Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati announce 2023 dates
CINCINNATI — Mark your calendars, Cincinnati. Dates have just been announced for two of the biggest festivals in the city. Taste of Cincinnati and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return in 2023. Video above: Taste of Cincinnati 2022. Taste of Cincinnati will be held May 27-29, and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will be...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 9