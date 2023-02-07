ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name

By Michael Scheidt


 5 days ago

ROBERT, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort. If you want one more chance to do so while the name remains the same, you have until the end of February.

The campground in Tangipahoa Parish made the announcement on Facebook that at the end of the month, it will no longer be part of the Jellystone system. This comes after the campground has been affiliated with Yogi Bear for 47 years.

The resort said that “recreational activities will continue as always without character interactions.”

So what will be the new name of the campground? Starting next month, the resort will be known as the Tangi Pines Family Campground .

The campground is located at 46049 Highway 445 in Robert.

Comments

Marcella Crier
4d ago

I wish they would have allowed kids at the local schools to try and give the new name. Pick the best name from their pool. That would have been cute and maybe a livelier name.

Glenn Lefort
4d ago

We went camping there for many years when our kids were younger. We loved it.

Sami
4d ago

I just hope it’s it is more family affordable. It was lacking a camping atmosphere. Too commercial.

