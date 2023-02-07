ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Spice Up Your Tailgate With Bojangles

CHARLOTTE, NC — The big game is coming up and you might be wondering what to bring to the party. Michael Krimmer, Bojangles Menu & Culinary Innovation Director, joins Rising to tell us more about how you can spice up your tailgate with Bojangles!
Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Rock Hill

Nation’s Leading Upscale Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion with Opening of Second Location in Charlotte Metropolitan Area. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // ROCK HILL, S.C. - Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exquisite brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in the Charlotte metropolitan area with the opening of its newest location in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
It’s been a warmer winter. Does that mean worse allergies this spring?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is getting really close to hitting 400 days without any real measurable snowfall, as WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin and Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall recently reported. And while the Queen City could see at least some snow over the weekend, we’re still experiencing a warmer-than-normal winter.
Rising’s Inaugural Puppy Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football, food and adorable fluffs playing ball. Rising hosted its inaugural Puppy Bowl in preparation for Super Bowl weekend. Billie’s Buddies and Halfway There Rescue provided the starting lineup for the day. These adorable pups are also up for adoption!
R&B Singer Angie Stone Releases New Song, “Kiss You” & Discusses Love Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B diva, Angie Stone is releasing a new song today called, “Kiss You”. The song is off an upcoming album. Stone is preparing for a tour in the UK. She is also planning a visit to the Queen City in the next couple of weeks. The singer actually grew up in Columbia, SC. Stone told WCCB Charlotte that although she is newly married, the relationship is ending. Stone says he just wasn’t the man she thought he was. She is using the new music to keep busy. You can find the new song on all music streaming platforms today.
Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.  Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday morning

Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, over 2,000 customers were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte they're tracking a major outage along The Plaza...
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday

Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
