CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B diva, Angie Stone is releasing a new song today called, “Kiss You”. The song is off an upcoming album. Stone is preparing for a tour in the UK. She is also planning a visit to the Queen City in the next couple of weeks. The singer actually grew up in Columbia, SC. Stone told WCCB Charlotte that although she is newly married, the relationship is ending. Stone says he just wasn’t the man she thought he was. She is using the new music to keep busy. You can find the new song on all music streaming platforms today.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO