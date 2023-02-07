Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Spice Up Your Tailgate With Bojangles
CHARLOTTE, NC — The big game is coming up and you might be wondering what to bring to the party. Michael Krimmer, Bojangles Menu & Culinary Innovation Director, joins Rising to tell us more about how you can spice up your tailgate with Bojangles!
wccbcharlotte.com
How To Decorate A Super Bowl Party With Mooi Design & Event Planning
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rising hosted a Tailgate party to kick off the big game. Eddie Shaw, Owner of Mooi Design & Event Planning stopped by Rising to show us how we can decorate a Super Bowl party for less. For more information on Mooi...
franchising.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Rock Hill
Nation’s Leading Upscale Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion with Opening of Second Location in Charlotte Metropolitan Area. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // ROCK HILL, S.C. - Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exquisite brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in the Charlotte metropolitan area with the opening of its newest location in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
WBTV
It’s been a warmer winter. Does that mean worse allergies this spring?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is getting really close to hitting 400 days without any real measurable snowfall, as WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin and Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall recently reported. And while the Queen City could see at least some snow over the weekend, we’re still experiencing a warmer-than-normal winter.
Nearly a dozen Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in January
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising’s Inaugural Puppy Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football, food and adorable fluffs playing ball. Rising hosted its inaugural Puppy Bowl in preparation for Super Bowl weekend. Billie’s Buddies and Halfway There Rescue provided the starting lineup for the day. These adorable pups are also up for adoption!
This Charlotte Ranch-Style House Got an Update With Bold Colors and Patterns
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Design professional name: Amber Guyton, Blessed Little Bungalow. Location: Charlotte, North Carolina. Size: 1,475 square feet. Type of home: Ranch-style house. Years lived...
wccbcharlotte.com
R&B Singer Angie Stone Releases New Song, “Kiss You” & Discusses Love Life
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B diva, Angie Stone is releasing a new song today called, “Kiss You”. The song is off an upcoming album. Stone is preparing for a tour in the UK. She is also planning a visit to the Queen City in the next couple of weeks. The singer actually grew up in Columbia, SC. Stone told WCCB Charlotte that although she is newly married, the relationship is ending. Stone says he just wasn’t the man she thought he was. She is using the new music to keep busy. You can find the new song on all music streaming platforms today.
Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
qcitymetro.com
‘A Blessing in disguise’: Beatties Ford Road flower shop moving after 40-plus years
Stepping inside Stroud’s Flowers is like stepping into the past. From the stained glass window out front that reads “Stroud’s” to the old piano in the lobby, the floral shop is filled with nostalgia and the sweet aroma of its blooms. Gerardo and Nancy Stroud opened...
country1037fm.com
Carrie Underwood Got A New Puppy And She Talked About At Charlotte, NC Show
The new addition to Carrie Underwoods’ home is no longer a secret. Taste of County told us all about the new doggy. Carrie told the crowd in Charlotte Wednesday night, “I adopted a puppy. Don’t tell my children. It’s a surprise.”. One fan asked about the...
americanmilitarynews.com
NC veteran hits lottery jackpot: ‘You never know what’s around the corner’
A North Carolina Marine and Navy veteran was about to leave a store when something told him to buy a $10 scratch-off ticket, NC lottery officials said Wednesday. His hunch paid off, landing him the first $1 million prize in the new 50X the Cash scratch-off game, according to a lottery news release.
wccbcharlotte.com
Students At Davidson Day Raise Money To Buy Teacher A Ticket To Super Bowl
DAVIDSON, N.C. — There’s always that one teacher who has a special place in a students heart. For a couple of Davidson Day High School students, it’s Steve McGill. “He has a talent to make a connection with every single student he teaches,” said Davidson High junior Grace Mitchell.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
WBTV
Adorable! Check out the new otter pups at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For the second time in less than a year, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has welcomed some new otter pups!. We talked to the team from Fort Fisher back in August as they were asking for the community’s help in naming the three pups born last year.
WXII 12
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
WRAL
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday morning
Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, over 2,000 customers were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte they're tracking a major outage along The Plaza...
Raw sewage is spilling into lawns in Clover, but whose problem is this to solve?
CLOVER, S.C. — Residents in Clover told WCNC Charlotte they are stressed over sewage. Raw sewage is being spilled across their yards from a broken pipe, but the question remains: Whose problem is this to solve?. For the Hall family, a good morning starts with the sounds of nature....
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday
Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
