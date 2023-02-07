Read full article on original website
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community TipJason GriffithSocastee, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
WMBF
Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WXII 12
Tyler Doyle | Search for missing Myrtle Beach boater in the Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in theNorth Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
WMBF
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a […]
WMBF
3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m. The three people hurt were taken...
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash near Little River, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed following an overnight crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Nelson Road near Little River, the SCHP said. A 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Nelson Road when it struck a pedestrian walking […]
Wife of Missing South Carolina Man Calls for Donations to Stop Amid Distressing Rumors
Nearly three weeks after his disappearance, the wife of a missing South Carolina man has called for GoFundMe donations to stop following a slew of distressing rumors. Tyler Doyle, 23, disappeared in Myrtle Beach after his boat sank during a duck hunting trip Jan. 26. While authorities comb the waters for Doyle and other victims, his family and friends have taken to social media to call on people to stop spreading “drama and rumors,” though the New York Post reports it is unclear what rumors exactly they are referring to. A friend of the Doyles established a GoFundMe to support his wife Lakelyn, which continues to receive donations even after their pleas to stop. “Due to the rumors and everything going around, his wife, Lakelyn, wants me to stop all donations to this go fund me,” family friend and donation organizer Hannah Faulk wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Thanks again for all the donations, but as a women [sic] 30 weeks pregnant she can’t handle everyone’s opinion and stress on her body for the baby’s sake.” The GoFundMe had raised more than $30,000.Read it at New York Post
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person
LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person. 23 year-old Noah Douglas Jackson was last seen leaving his house on Kay Todd Rd in Leland, and then traveling by foot on HWY 17 on Thursday, February 9. He was wearing a dark green shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.
Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian walking in the road was hit and killed Saturday morning near Little River, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road, according to Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling south on […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WMBF
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
wpde.com
NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast
WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
