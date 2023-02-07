ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Tyler Doyle | Search for missing Myrtle Beach boater in the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in theNorth Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m. The three people hurt were taken...
FORESTBROOK, SC
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Missing South Carolina Man Calls for Donations to Stop Amid Distressing Rumors

Nearly three weeks after his disappearance, the wife of a missing South Carolina man has called for GoFundMe donations to stop following a slew of distressing rumors. Tyler Doyle, 23, disappeared in Myrtle Beach after his boat sank during a duck hunting trip Jan. 26. While authorities comb the waters for Doyle and other victims, his family and friends have taken to social media to call on people to stop spreading “drama and rumors,” though the New York Post reports it is unclear what rumors exactly they are referring to. A friend of the Doyles established a GoFundMe to support his wife Lakelyn, which continues to receive donations even after their pleas to stop. “Due to the rumors and everything going around, his wife, Lakelyn, wants me to stop all donations to this go fund me,” family friend and donation organizer Hannah Faulk wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Thanks again for all the donations, but as a women [sic] 30 weeks pregnant she can’t handle everyone’s opinion and stress on her body for the baby’s sake.” The GoFundMe had raised more than $30,000.Read it at New York Post
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian walking in the road was hit and killed Saturday morning near Little River, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road, according to Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast

WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

