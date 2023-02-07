"Hey, you!" Netflix's top serial killer is at it again in You Season 4. Everywhere Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) goes the body count doubles. After his partner in crime, Love (Victoria Pedretti), was killed at the end of Season 3, nothing can prevent him from pursuing a new target. This means that he must repeat the cycle by moving to a new location, fabricating a new identity, and doing whatever it takes to attract his newfound romantic interest (even if things don't end well). Yet, different from the previous seasons, we have already met Joe's latest obsession. His co-worker at the library in Season 3, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), remains on the protagonist's radar. Given that she has fled with her daughter to Europe by the end of the previous season, Joe will make his utmost priority to hunt her down. With another setting as the backdrop to this insane storyline, there comes the need for fresh faces that will be a part of the serial killer's social circle in that location. Since there are a few additions to the cast in You Season 4, here is a guide to who plays who in the next chapter of the popular Netflix drama.

2 DAYS AGO