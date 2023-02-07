Read full article on original website
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Images Put Sam and Henry in the Spotlight
HBO has released new official images for Episode 5 of The Last of Us, teasing that the upcoming episode will explore the backstory of freshly introduced characters Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Besides focusing on Henry and Sam, the new images also show us more of Kansas City’s revolutionaries, led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
'The Last of Us': Lamar Johnson on Henry and Joel's Similarities
The fifth episode of The Last of Us ‘Endure and Survive,’ was expected to be a heartbreaker but added storylines and character backgrounds only added to the gloom for the viewers. The episode brought in Henry and Sam’s arc and presented it in a way that made Joel rethink his relationship with Ellie. She’s certainly more than ‘cargo’ for him from this point on. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Lamar Johnson who played Henry speaks about being a mirror of Joel and honoring the game’s legacy.'
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Images Show 'The Next Generation's Heroes and Villains
The premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is almost here! Just a week out from the release of the first episode of the final season, Paramount has dropped a stunning set of new images featuring the impressive cast. The new images showcase both the returning cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as franchise newcomers—some of whom we don't know whether to call friend or foe. A previously released trailer revealed Tony-winner Amanda Plummer as Season 3's big bad, a menacing villain called Vadic. More recently, Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers were announced in recurring and regular roles respectively, though details on their characters remain sparse.
‘Your Place or Mine’ Review: Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s Digital Romance Is a Missed Connection
If Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers movies are the standards for our romantic comedy joys, the last few years have proven that genre writers need to desperately step up their game. As studios try their hardest to revive the rom-com and return it to a more nuanced, natural atmosphere, it’s no secret these movies are hanging on for dear life. Despite star power fueling many films across the genre since the early aughts, a lot of them don’t make the cut, much like Netflix’s Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. In an attempt to feel like a social media version of When Harry Met Sally... that finds the two hooking up but deciding to stay friends, the Netflix comedy has no real excuse for being a dull, laugh-free feature boasting a genuinely great cast.
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
'Picard' Season 3: LeVar Burton & Jonathan Frakes Discuss the Opportunity They Never Thought They'd Get
With Star Trek: Picard Season 3 starting to stream on February 16th on Paramount+, I spoke with LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) and Jonathan Frakes (Commander William Riker) about the new season. During their interview, Burton and Frakes talked about being part of a show that still resonates with so many people 30 years after it first premiered, which episode of the ten-episode third season they’re most excited for fans to see, and why you don’t have to have seen Picard Season 1 and 2 to watch Season 3.
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Character Posters Highlight the Faces of the Upcoming Adventure
Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of character posters for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on the classic Hasbro role-playing game, the movie follows a charming thief (Chris Pine) and a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously helmed titles such as Game Night, Vacation, and were even attached to direct The Flash at one point, before being replaced by Andy Muschietti.
'Outlast' Trailer Teases Netflix's New Survival Competition Series
Netflix has released the first trailer for its unscripted survival series Outlast, which will premiere next month. The new format of the competition will see “16 lone wolves battle each other and the elements for a chance to win $1,000,000.” The catch here is no one can work alone and there is no voting out someone — rather, the only way to get out is to give up, as the tagline of the series aptly summarize: “the enemy isn’t mother nature, it’s human nature.”
'American Cherry' Trailer Shows Hart Denton and Sarah May Sommers in Romantic Drama
Romance can mean various things to various people, but the trailer for American Cherry shows a troubled boy interpreting romance differently. Set in American suburbia, the upcoming psychological thriller stars Hart Denton and Sarah May Sommers as they dip their toes into romance, all while trying to make sense of the world and the underlying issues they've been concealing all along.
'You' Season 4 Cast and Character Guide: Who Are the New Additions to the Netflix Series
"Hey, you!" Netflix's top serial killer is at it again in You Season 4. Everywhere Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) goes the body count doubles. After his partner in crime, Love (Victoria Pedretti), was killed at the end of Season 3, nothing can prevent him from pursuing a new target. This means that he must repeat the cycle by moving to a new location, fabricating a new identity, and doing whatever it takes to attract his newfound romantic interest (even if things don't end well). Yet, different from the previous seasons, we have already met Joe's latest obsession. His co-worker at the library in Season 3, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), remains on the protagonist's radar. Given that she has fled with her daughter to Europe by the end of the previous season, Joe will make his utmost priority to hunt her down. With another setting as the backdrop to this insane storyline, there comes the need for fresh faces that will be a part of the serial killer's social circle in that location. Since there are a few additions to the cast in You Season 4, here is a guide to who plays who in the next chapter of the popular Netflix drama.
'So Help Me Todd's Sibling Relationships Are the Best Part of the Show
So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
Channing Tatum Showed Us a Different Side of Himself Thanks to Steven Soderbergh
Back in 2012, Steven Soderbergh managed to create an original franchise after 2012’s Magic Mike that became a cultural phenomenon. Its success was led by the rise of Channing Tatum, who Soderbergh crafted into one of the rare actors today that can seemingly sell a film based on his name alone. Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits theaters this weekend, concluding one of the most unlikely critical and financial success stories of the last decade. It’s no secret that mid budget movies for adults are struggling at the box office in comparison to superhero movies, blockbuster sequels, animated family adventures, and horror films, and often these projects are sent directly to streaming services in fear that there won’t be an audience for them.
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
The Best Action Scenes in the 'Yellowstone' Universe Come Out of Spencer & Alex’s '1923' Storyline
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of 1923. As we pass the halfway mark of the first season of 1923, things are not looking great for the Duttons and their sprawling Yellowstone ranch. Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) has been shot nine times by the army bought with the ruthless Donald Whitfield's (Timothy Dalton) money and put together by the law-breaking scoundrel of a sheep farmer Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) has been left to tend to things while Jacob slowly convalesces from his near-death encounter. The ambush by Creighton has left the Duttons depleted, and Cara has sent a letter for nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), to come home from his big game hunting sabbatical in Africa and help defend the ranch from Whitfield and Creighton.
'You' Season 4: Can Joe Have a Satisfying End?
At some point, this unbelievable escape act of Joe Goldberg’s has got to come to an end in You. With Season 4 out, You added some new twist-and-turns to a story that has seen a dozen murders, multiple aliases, and a soon-to-be third location in this wild goose chase. Yet, this isn’t the typical bad guy running from the law; in fact, the show barely ever brings in any authority figure to apprehend the wrongdoings. What You does is set forth a story of a man running from himself and a grim past that mostly is of his own doing.
10 Most Financially-Successful Horror Movies of the 21st Century From 'M3gan' to 'Smile'
In the past year, horror has proved, yet again, that it doesn't need a big studio to succeed. Some of the most financially successful horror films have been underdogs; films with low budgets that have been poised to make huge returns. They prove to be not only as economically viable as mainstream blockbusters, but more so because they are so cheap to make.
