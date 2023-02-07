ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ohio State basketball vs. Michigan State: Preview, prediction

The Ohio State basketball team will try to get a win for the first time in six games when they take on Michigan State today at 1 pm. The Buckeyes have lost 11 of their last 12 games and look completely lost. They sit at 11-13 and are just playing for pride at this point. There will be no postseason for them.
Detroit Pistons: Deadline looms for Saddiq Bey trade

The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are learning a lesson about the dangers of procrastination. The four teams pulled of a trade in the last minutes of the trade deadline that ended up sending Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, Kevin Knox and picks to the Trail Blazers, Gary Payton II to the Warriors and James Wiseman to the Pistons.
The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season

The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
