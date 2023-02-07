Read full article on original website
Grizzlies vs. Celtics prediction and odds for Sunday, February 12 (Back Boston)
By far the best matchup in the NBA on Super Bowl Sunday is in Boston, where Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston has the best record in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks are gaining ground on it in the East, sitting just one game back heading into Sunday’s action.
Ohio State basketball vs. Michigan State: Preview, prediction
The Ohio State basketball team will try to get a win for the first time in six games when they take on Michigan State today at 1 pm. The Buckeyes have lost 11 of their last 12 games and look completely lost. They sit at 11-13 and are just playing for pride at this point. There will be no postseason for them.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Lakers grades: How each trade acquisition faired in debut vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night and came away with a 109-103 win. Even without LeBron James, it was a highly-anticipated game as three new trade acquisitions made their purple and gold debut (with Mo Bamba on the way). There was some good...
Detroit Pistons: Deadline looms for Saddiq Bey trade
The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are learning a lesson about the dangers of procrastination. The four teams pulled of a trade in the last minutes of the trade deadline that ended up sending Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, Kevin Knox and picks to the Trail Blazers, Gary Payton II to the Warriors and James Wiseman to the Pistons.
The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season
The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
