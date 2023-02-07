ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Missing St. Joseph County teen may be headed for Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of St. Joseph County. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says 15-year-old Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila left her Fairchild Road home at around 2 a.m. Friday morning. It’s not known...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek

Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on. (Feb. 10, 2023) Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle …. Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
9&10 News

Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say

Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI

