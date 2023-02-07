Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
Fox17
Missing St. Joseph County teen may be headed for Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of St. Joseph County. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says 15-year-old Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila left her Fairchild Road home at around 2 a.m. Friday morning. It’s not known...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back.
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming.
1 arrested following break-in in Park Township
One person is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on. (Feb. 10, 2023) Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle …. Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s...
Fox17
One of Kalamazoo County's first Black public defense attorneys reflects on legacy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In 1998 Dorphine Payne was one of Kalamazoo County’s first Black public defense attorneys. While she’s won many cases, she says prayer and acknowledging those who came before her helped her get through the tough times. “I was in school during Brown v. Board...
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Kalamazoo County fails to take family cabin by eminent domain
A family will get to keep their cottage for a while longer after another attempt by Kalamazoo County to take it was denied.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Muskegon Heights Academy moves to fire ‘egregious’ management firm
The Muskegon Heights Academy board unanimously voted Thursday night to move to end its contract with its management firm, saying the firm had "egregious mismanagement."
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road
A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.
Kent County woman wins $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show
A woman from Kent County has a lot to look forward to after winning $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show.
