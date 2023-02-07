Olean Will Be Site of Active Shooter Drill Thursday

OLEAN, NY — Law enforcement agencies will conduct an active shooter drill on the 900 Block of North Union Street on Thursday.

Residents will see a high first responder presence with men and women in tactical/military style uniforms and equipment, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Police Chief Ron Richardson and Fire Chief Tim Richardson.

Beginning on Tuesday, the public will notice an increase in first responder vehicles in North Olean as part of a three-day Active Threat Integrated Response Course involving several area agencies from across New York State. This training is grant-funded through Louisiana State University and will have instructors from across the country.

During Thursday’s active shooter drill, the following streets will be limited to local traffic only: 100 Block of Gardiner Avenue, the 900 Block of Maple Street and the 100 Block of West Forest Street. All others should avoid this area if possible. Cordoned-off security check points will be near the site.

The fire and police chief noted that they “apologize for the inconvenience" and added, "this training is critical to aiding our first responders in being better trained to handle these unfortunate incidents.”



