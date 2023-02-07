ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe

Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
POPSUGAR

Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Fun Day With Her Kids At Nascar Event Instead Of Attending Grammys: Photos

Sunday fun day! On February 5, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton decided to ditch the glitz and glam of this year's Grammy Awards to attend a NASCAR race with family instead.On the blonde beauty's Instagram Story, she shared photos and videos from their day at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where the couple were joined by a few other people, including Stefani's two youngest sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma Rossdale, 14, and her sister-in-law Jen.The GXVE Beauty founder, 53, also uploaded a selfie next to her man, and one cute clip revealed Shelton's phone background is an artistic drawing of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys

While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
thezoereport.com

Rihanna’s Latest Look Brought All The Drama Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Performance

We’re in the middle of New York Fashion Week madness, but one can’t forget about another major event going down on Sunday, Feb. 12: the Super Bowl LVII. Over 100 million viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles, although the real draw for us non-sports folks (myself included) is always the halftime performance. This year, Rihanna will take the stage and in preparation for her big moment, on Feb. 9 she attended a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center to promote the show. While on stage, Rihanna wore lace-up python heels from Gianvito Rossi — a label beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

Fans Go Off On Shania Twain's Confusing Grammy Awards Outfit: 'Supervillain Convention'

Shania Twain made a statement at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Sunday, February 5, the country star, 57, sported a white and black outfit — with red hair — while on the red carpet, but some people were less than pleased with the look. One person wrote, “It’s giving cruella de ville,” while someone else said, “101 Dalmatians is shooting down the street.”“This grammys looking like a supervillain convention,” another person tweeted.Another said, "she looks like a mushroom dressed in that outfit with that hat."Some people praised the singer for not wearing something simple. “THIS IS A SERVEEEEEE IF YOU...
Elle

Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer

Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
Wide Open Country

Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know

As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
People

How Kate Middleton's Power Dressing Moment 'Marks a New Era in Her Royal Life'

Kate has been making some subtle style tweaks since becoming the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is shaking things up when it comes to her style. "I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph tells PEOPLE, adding: "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job." Not only did Kate, 41, move up the family hierarchy by becoming the Princess...
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

