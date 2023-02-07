Hogwarts Legacy: best Talents

If you want an edge in combat in Hogwarts Legacy, these are the Talents to grab.

Combat can be punishing in Hogwarts Legacy if you're not ready for the fight, but choosing the best Talents will give you an advantage. Here are the best Talents in Hogwarts Legacy.

Before we choose the best, let's show you all of your options.

Spell Talents

Spell talents do exactly what you’d expect: they increase the effectiveness of your various spells. Of course, you need to learn the associated spell before you can pull them off. Here are your options at each level milestone. If you want a list of the best spells in Hogwarts Legacy , we've got you covered at that link.

Dark Arts Talents

These are for Hogwarts Legacy players who don't mind dipping into the dark side. If you're planning to play a morally good character, stay away from these. If you want to be as powerful as you can be, Dark Arts are the spells to learn, and these Talents make them even more devastating.

Core Talents

Core Talents are exactly what they sound like: foundational Talents that can be useful across various playstyles.

Stealth Talents

If you want to creep around, avoid combat, and take enemies out from the shadows, Stealth Talents are a good investment. They're also handy for opening the Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chests .

Room of Requirement Talents

These talents are focused on mastery over alchemy - potions and plants. If you want your items to be more potent, invest in some of these Talents. If you find yourself spending a lot of time in the Room of Requirement, we have a Hogwarts Legacy beasts locations guide .

Best Power Mage build

If you care about doing big damage and you're not worried about dipping into the Dark Arts, these are the Hogwarts Legacy Talents you should prioritize at each level milestone.

Level 5-16:

Basic Cast Mastery

Accio Mastery

Diffindo Mastery

Levioso Mastery

Incendio Mastery

Confringo Mastery

Disarming Curse

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise

Spell Knowledge I

Depulso Mastery

Knockback Curse

Stunning Curse

Level 16-22

Bombarda Mastery

Descendo Mastery

Imperio Mastery

Crucio Mastery

Slowing Curse

Enduring Curse

Maxima Potion Potency

Level 22+

Spell Knowledge II

Spell Knowledge III

Avada Kedravra Mastery

Curse Sapper

Stupefy Expertise

Protego Mastery

Thunderbrew Potency

This build focuses on cursing opponents with Dark Arts and finishing off groups of enemies with Avada Kedavra. If you're playing as a light wizard or witch, you can simply swap the Dark Arts out for more regular talents and focus on kinetic magic - lifting, pushing, pulling, and slamming groups while charging up your Ancient Magic meter.

The Thunderbrew Potency is great for crowd control if you remember to brew plenty up at the Room of Requirement, and Maxima Potion Potency will ensure you're always casting your strongest attacks.

