Hogwarts Legacy: best Talents
If you want an edge in combat in Hogwarts Legacy, these are the Talents to grab.
Combat can be punishing in Hogwarts Legacy if you're not ready for the fight, but choosing the best Talents will give you an advantage. Here are the best Talents in Hogwarts Legacy.
Before we choose the best, let's show you all of your options.
Spell Talents
Spell talents do exactly what you’d expect: they increase the effectiveness of your various spells. Of course, you need to learn the associated spell before you can pull them off. Here are your options at each level milestone. If you want a list of the best spells in Hogwarts Legacy , we've got you covered at that link.
Dark Arts Talents
These are for Hogwarts Legacy players who don't mind dipping into the dark side. If you're planning to play a morally good character, stay away from these. If you want to be as powerful as you can be, Dark Arts are the spells to learn, and these Talents make them even more devastating.
Core Talents
Core Talents are exactly what they sound like: foundational Talents that can be useful across various playstyles.
Stealth Talents
If you want to creep around, avoid combat, and take enemies out from the shadows, Stealth Talents are a good investment. They're also handy for opening the Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chests .
Room of Requirement Talents
These talents are focused on mastery over alchemy - potions and plants. If you want your items to be more potent, invest in some of these Talents. If you find yourself spending a lot of time in the Room of Requirement, we have a Hogwarts Legacy beasts locations guide .
Best Power Mage build
If you care about doing big damage and you're not worried about dipping into the Dark Arts, these are the Hogwarts Legacy Talents you should prioritize at each level milestone.
Level 5-16:
- Basic Cast Mastery
- Accio Mastery
- Diffindo Mastery
- Levioso Mastery
- Incendio Mastery
- Confringo Mastery
- Disarming Curse
- Ancient Magic Throw Expertise
- Spell Knowledge I
- Depulso Mastery
- Knockback Curse
- Stunning Curse
Level 16-22
- Bombarda Mastery
- Descendo Mastery
- Imperio Mastery
- Crucio Mastery
- Slowing Curse
- Enduring Curse
- Maxima Potion Potency
Level 22+
- Spell Knowledge II
- Spell Knowledge III
- Avada Kedravra Mastery
- Curse Sapper
- Stupefy Expertise
- Protego Mastery
- Thunderbrew Potency
This build focuses on cursing opponents with Dark Arts and finishing off groups of enemies with Avada Kedavra. If you're playing as a light wizard or witch, you can simply swap the Dark Arts out for more regular talents and focus on kinetic magic - lifting, pushing, pulling, and slamming groups while charging up your Ancient Magic meter.
The Thunderbrew Potency is great for crowd control if you remember to brew plenty up at the Room of Requirement, and Maxima Potion Potency will ensure you're always casting your strongest attacks.
