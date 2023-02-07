Man, woman die in possible murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud

A man and a woman died Tuesday morning in a possible murder-suicide at a home near St. Cloud, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they called shortly before 8:45 a.m. to a home on Kaiser Avenue near Quail Roost Road after a relative called 911 to report that their son was upset.

When investigators arrived at the home, they said they discovered a man in his 20s who told them, “Please don’t shoot my dog.”

The deputies said they went around a corner of the home and heard a gunshot. They discovered the man, who had been shot, and there was also a woman’s body lying beside him.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and he died at a hospital. It is unknown how she died.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said that he believes the pair might have been in a relationship and that they both lived at the home.

There is no past history of domestic violence-related calls to the home, he said.

