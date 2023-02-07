ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Man, woman die in possible murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud

By Jason Kelly
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

A man and a woman died Tuesday morning in a possible murder-suicide at a home near St. Cloud, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said they called shortly before 8:45 a.m. to a home on Kaiser Avenue near Quail Roost Road after a relative called 911 to report that their son was upset.

When investigators arrived at the home, they said they discovered a man in his 20s who told them, “Please don’t shoot my dog.”

Read: Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando

The deputies said they went around a corner of the home and heard a gunshot. They discovered the man, who had been shot, and there was also a woman’s body lying beside him.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and he died at a hospital. It is unknown how she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121Wgs_0kfEWVBB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gi9yb_0kfEWVBB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AI8R1_0kfEWVBB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bORxY_0kfEWVBB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpMFW_0kfEWVBB00

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said that he believes the pair might have been in a relationship and that they both lived at the home.

There is no past history of domestic violence-related calls to the home, he said.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates on this developing story.

Read: Daylight saving time 2023: When do we change our clocks and spring forward?

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Osceola County sheriff: Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated what appears to be a murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Thursday, deputies identified the two people, a man and a woman, found dead. Deputies were called to the home by a concerned relative, and right after they arrived, a single...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 39-year-old man missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police said a man has been reported missing. According to police, Edwin Soto, 39, was last seen Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in a blue polo shirt and brown jeans. He is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. If you have...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man accused of raping woman behind dumpster, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after he forced a woman behind a dumpster and raped her, according to Orlando police. Police announced the arrest on social media of 36-year-old Giovanni Capestany, whom police said was responsible for the violent rape. Capestany faces charges of sexual battery,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says

A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando

(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father of toddler shot during drive-by says child is recovering

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father says toddler recovering after shooting. A 3-year-old girl is back home from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, recovering from what authorities said was an injury she received during a drive-by shooting at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday. The father of the child, Thomas Banks, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News about the incident.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Lansing Daily

Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy