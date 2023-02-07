Pregnant woman dead days after being shot, baby in critical condition, DeKalb police say

A pregnant DeKalb County woman has died days after being shot at an apartment complex , police have confirmed to Channel 2.

DeKalb police were called to the Brannon Hill apartments on Old Singleton Lane last week. Both the woman and her baby were listed in critical condition.

Police have now confirmed that the woman died from her injuries over the weekend. The baby is still critical.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Officers found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound and she was taken to the hospital. Police say the baby was not born at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Police have not released details on possible suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Brannon Hill apartments have a troubled history.

DeKalb County has focused on Brannon Hill in recent years and has torn down buildings to flight blight and crime.

But just last May, there was another shooting in the same complex with six victims, three of whom died.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]