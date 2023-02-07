Read full article on original website
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. The 2015 assault of the inmate was so disturbing that 34 others — the entire cellblock — signed a letter to the corrections director. “We are truly asking that this matter gets looked into before someone gets hurt really bad or lose their life because of some unprofessional officers,” the letter stated. The warning from dozens of inmates at the Shelby County prison is the clearest indication yet that one of the five officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer. Nichols died three days after the beating.
New documents show Memphis officer took, shared photos of bloodied Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Documents released Tuesday provided a scathing account of what authorities called the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of five officers involved in the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month — including new revelations about how one officer took and shared pictures of the bloodied victim.
Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols attacked Black veteran 3 days earlier, lawsuit alleges
Monterrious Harris filed a federal lawsuit alleging the SCORPION unit officers didn't identify themselves as police before attacking him while masked.
Fired Memphis police officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to 5 people after brutal beating, documents say
A fired Memphis police officer involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols took photos of the 29-year-old after he was pepper-sprayed, kicked and hit by police, and texted at least one image to at least five people, new records show. That revelation was contained in documents released Tuesday as...
Memphis cop Demetrius Haley texted photo of bloodied Tyre Nichols after beating: document
One of the Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Trye Nichols snapped a photo of the 29-year-old father — bloodied and handcuffed — and sent it to six people after they brutally beat him, according to a report. Officer Demetrius Haley — who was fired from his job after the killing — took two photographs of the critically injured Nichols driver on his personal phone, according to a state document obtained by the Memphis news station WREG. The 30-year-old officer texted the photos of Nichols, who was propped against a car as he was unable to sit up on...
A Memphis police officer took and shared photo of bloodied Tyre Nichols immediately following beating, state oversight report claims
Former officer Demetrius Haley admitted to sharing a photo of a handcuffed Nichols with at least five people, according to docs obtained by Insider.
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
5 Memphis police officers charged in deadly beating of Tyre Nichols allegedly assaulted another man just three days before, federal lawsuit says
Five Memphis police officers charged in the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols last month are accused of assaulting another young Black man just three days prior, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.
'I Was Scared': Memphis Cops Charged With Tyre Nichols' Murder Allegedly Beat Another Black Man 3 Days Before Fatal Encounter
The five former Memphis police officers charged with Tyre Nichols' murder are accused of beating another Black man just days before their traffic stop that turned fatal, RadarOnline.com has learned.Memphis resident Monterrious Harris, 22, detailed his alleged run-in with Tadarrious Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr., all of whom were part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, which took place on January 4.All five were named on the arrest affidavit the night Harris was booked.According to the police report, Harris drove towards detectives in his car and then backed up at high speed, attempting to...
Tyre Nichols death: Memphis officials say eight additional police officers could face discipline
Memphis officials say that eight additional police officers may be suspended in an investigation following the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 10.
Former Memphis Police officer goes viral on TikTok after speaking out on Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Tyre Nichols death investigation continues, people are still wondering why the beating escalated in the first place. Brandon Williams grew up in the same area he patrolled here in East Memphis. Although he now lives in Dallas and is no longer an officer, he...
Memphis cops reportedly gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands in 13 minutes: 'So far out of the norm'
A New York Times analysis of footage released by the city of Memphis revealed officers issued 71 commands for Tyre Nichols within 13 minutes, orders which were “often contradictory.”
Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says
Memphis Police Department "shielded" white cop Preston Hemphill, unlike the Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death, Ben Crump said. The post Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
The Memphis Fire Department on Monday announced that it has terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant it determined violated “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground leaning against a police vehicle. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement on…
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
The EMTs dispatched to help Tyre Nichols after he was beat and pepper-sprayed have been fired, according to the Memphis Fire Department
Tyre Nichols, who was injured on Jan. 7 by several officers, died from his injuries three days later.
‘A nightmare’: Whitehaven neighborhood on edge after gunfire erupts in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young men were caught on camera in a gun battle in a Whitehaven neighborhood. Neighbors are now on edge and concerned for their safety after hearing gunshots in the middle of the day. It happened just before noon Tuesday on Jordan Drive near the Tennessee and...
