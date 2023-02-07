ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 26

Billie Herrod
4d ago

The bar has been lowered for everything, people don’t want to work, and many are not educated good enough to work. This will only get worse!

Reply
6
U WORK 4 CONGRESS
4d ago

It always goes back to Affirmative Action. Just wait until you're on the plane when this happens.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. The 2015 assault of the inmate was so disturbing that 34 others — the entire cellblock — signed a letter to the corrections director. “We are truly asking that this matter gets looked into before someone gets hurt really bad or lose their life because of some unprofessional officers,” the letter stated. The warning from dozens of inmates at the Shelby County prison is the clearest indication yet that one of the five officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer. Nichols died three days after the beating.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Memphis cop Demetrius Haley texted photo of bloodied Tyre Nichols after beating: document

One of the Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Trye Nichols snapped a photo of the 29-year-old father — bloodied and handcuffed — and sent it to six people after they brutally beat him, according to a report. Officer Demetrius Haley — who was fired from his job after the killing — took two photographs of the critically injured Nichols driver on his personal phone, according to a state document obtained by the Memphis news station WREG. The 30-year-old officer texted the photos of Nichols, who was propped against a car as he was unable to sit up on...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

'I Was Scared': Memphis Cops Charged With Tyre Nichols' Murder Allegedly Beat Another Black Man 3 Days Before Fatal Encounter

The five former Memphis police officers charged with Tyre Nichols' murder are accused of beating another Black man just days before their traffic stop that turned fatal, RadarOnline.com has learned.Memphis resident Monterrious Harris, 22, detailed his alleged run-in with Tadarrious Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr., all of whom were part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, which took place on January 4.All five were named on the arrest affidavit the night Harris was booked.According to the police report, Harris drove towards detectives in his car and then backed up at high speed, attempting to...
MEMPHIS, TN
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy