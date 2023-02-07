ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Teen accused of contract killings, charged with four murders

By WCPO
Court TV
Court TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CcQc_0kfEWOFK00

By: Craig Cheatham

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — A 16-year-old charged in 2021 with four murders will be prosecuted as an adult, a juvenile court judge ruled on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ISwt_0kfEWOFK00

A 16-year-old Cincinnati boy will be prosecuted as an adult for murders he’s charged with committing when he was 14. (Ray Pfeffer)

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom issued her order after hearing arguments for and against moving the case to adult court.

“The defendant is in his own category,” Hamilton County Asst. Prosecutor Linda Scott told Bloom. “We’re talking about a person who executed people.”

In court, Scott said the teen — who WCPO is not identifying because he’s a juvenile — committed violent crimes as an “audition” for getting paid to kill people.

On Feb. 1, 2021, he lured a man to a location, shot and wounded him and then shot and killed the man’s friend, Terrance North, Scott told the judge.

“This was his baby,” Scott said. “His robbery setup. His idea. This was a case where he was the lone shooter.”

Scott said after that shooting, the boy participated with adult co-defendants in two alleged contract killings later that month.

According to prosecutors, Carl Godfrey was hired in January 2021 to kill Jeremiah Campbell. Godfrey and Jason Gray shot Campbell to death on Jan. 31, 2021, according to an indictment.

A day later, the boy shot and killed North and wounded another man, according to juvenile court records.

On Feb. 16, 2021, Godfrey sent Gray, Mario Gordon and the boy to complete a second killing for which he had been contracted, according to the indictment. The trio, driven by 49-year-old Connor Inabnitt, spotted the target inside a vehicle with passengers and opened fire, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said the target survived. Deontay Otis, one of the vehicle’s other occupants, died on the scene, court records show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXQUz_0kfEWOFK00

Cincinnati police investigate an alleged murder for hire killing in the Millvale neighborhood on Feb. 18, 2021 (WCPO Staff)

The final shooting occurred two days later, according to prosecutors, when Godfrey and the boy “armed themselves and entered Millvale” in retaliation for another incident. Prosecutors said they shot and killed Donnell Steele.

“The court must send a clear message to our county,” Scott told the judge. “You can’t commit these crimes and hide behind your age.”

The boy’s defense attorney, Hal Arenstein, tried to convince Bloom that he could be rehabilitated in the juvenile system and still be punished.

“While I recognize that they can only keep him until his 21st birthday — and I don’t mean to insult the families — I know that that’s seven and a half years,” Arenstein said. “That is a substantial period of time.”

After hearing both sides, Bloom transferred the boy’s case to adult court.

“It is certainly a tragedy,” Bloom said. “This is not a pattern that we should expect or tolerate.”

Bloom set his bond at $2.7 million cash. That’s $100,000 cash for each of the active 27 counts he’s facing, she said.

He remains in juvenile detention.

Prosecutors will present evidence in his case to a grand jury.

This story was originally published Feb. 6, 2023, by WCPO in Cincinatti, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Former ODJFS employee, 3 others charged for unemployment fraud

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A former employee with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and three other people were indicted Friday on theft, bribery and fraud charges. According to the assisting prosecuting attorney in Hamilton County, Donesha Shepard was hired in 2021 and she was responsible for...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
YAHOO!

Man accused of fleeing from feds, crashing car near Westwood school arrested

A man accused of fleeing from federal authorities and crashing his vehicle near Gamble Montessori Elementary School in Westwood last week has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. John Mackey, 43, was apprehended Thursday afternoon in Mount Adams, according to Charles Sanso, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Former Hamilton officer indicted in head-on crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has indicted an ex-police officer. Hamilton police fired Casey Johnson after he was accused of drinking before crashing into a car head-on. Police say back in September, Johnson got into a fight outside a high school football game then drove...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton fire engulfs home; 1 occupant dies

HAMILTON (WXIX) - Butler County Police reported a structure fire at a residence in Hanover Township Saturday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. Sheriff Jones said that road patrol units arrived at a residence on Round Hill Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found the home completely ablaze with one person inside.
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Court TV

Court TV

Atlanta, GA
619
Followers
202
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.

 https://www.courttv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy