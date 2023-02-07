ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
NASDAQ

Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look

Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum and Bitcoin offer stability, Orbeon Protocol offers high returns

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both seen strong price increases throughout January. Ethereum saw highs of $1645, while Bitcoin increased to $23,800. Going into February, both projects increased in price once again, but how much can the average investor capitalize on them?. Due to the price of Ethereum and...
Business Insider

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained

This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...
NASDAQ

3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. But last year, the crypto market crashed as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. As that crypto winter drags on, it...
crowdfundinsider.com

Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts

Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Major Altcoins Explode Double-Digit as Market Reclaims $1 Trillion Cap

The flagship crypto has surged to levels last seen in September last year. Amid a changing sentiment, altcoins are also showing positive momentum. Bitcoin added more than $2,000 Saturday, rising to a multi-week high of $23,243, according to data by CoinMarketCap. The surge –also reflected in several alternative coins (non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies) has pushed the market capitalization of the whole industry – to more than $1.06 trillion.
ValueWalk

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.

