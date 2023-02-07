ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts as Tom Brady old quote goes viral

By Kevin Harrish
 5 days ago
Even though Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL – most likely for good this time after previously coming out of retirement – it’s pretty clear to most who watched him this season that he can still perform at a very high level . And that has people remembering an old quote from Brady back in 2014 .

When asked if he was nearing retirement back in 2014, Tom Brady had a very blunt response to the question, saying “when I suck, I’ll retire” before declaring “I don’t plan on sucking for a long time.” Now, Brady is retiring, but he certainly doesn’t suck. In fact, he’s still one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

This season, Brady finished third in the league in passing yardage and even broke the NFL’s single-season record for completed passes . He led his team to the playoffs and was still engineering comeback victories in his final games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So Brady wasn’t entirely truthful back in 2014, because he’s obviously quitting long before he can’t perform anymore. And the sports world had plenty to say about it.

“Tom Brady really said ‘I’ll retire when I suck’ and then was like ‘f*** this it’s taking too long'” Pete Blackburn said in a Tweet.

Brady knows that he can still play at a high level, but he just feels like it’s time to walk away from the game now and pursue other things. And you have to respect that decision.

