Patrick Mahomes reveals surprising Super Bowl motivation

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes already knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl title after he led his team to the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 NFL season. He’ll undoubtedly be seeking to do it once again this year, but it’s not that Super Bowl victory that motivates him – it’s the Super Bowl loss.

While Patrick Mahomes did taste victory in Super Bowl LIV, he also tasted defeat the following year when his Kansas City Chiefs fell in Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . And he said that loss, more than the win, has been motivating him.

“The win is amazing,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It’s one of the best moments of your entire life. You take away all the positives from that. But that loss, that stings. That motivates you for years. What it’s done for me is it’s motivated me to be back in this game again. I want to make sure that I can have that winning feeling and not that losing one because that losing feeling is one you’ll never forget.”

Mahomes will undoubtedly enjoy the win, but it sounds like a loss would haunt him for years.

