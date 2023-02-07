Judge sets new bond for driver accused of causing deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash

The driver accused of causing a fiery crash that killed a man in Huber Heights in January is being held on a reduced bond.

Cory Harbarger, 27, of Dayton, appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment.

News Center 7 was in court Tuesday when a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge entered a not guilty plea on Harbarger’s behalf and set his bond at $1 million. He was previously being held on $1.5 million bond.

Harbarger was indicted last week on 14 counts, including aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and OVI.

Prosecutors said a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy spotted a BMW in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Harrison Twp. on Jan. 24. The car had been reported stolen out of Clark County, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The deputy tried to pull the car over, but Harbarger drove away, hitting another vehicle in the process. Harbarger then drove onto northbound I-75 before heading east on I-70 toward Huber Heights.

Harbarger got off of I-70 at Brandt Pike and headed south at a high rate of speed. Prosecutors said he later crashed the stolen car into several other vehicles. As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash caused several vehicles to catch on fire.

Prior to the crash, he was accused of hitting a Huber Heights police cruiser.

After the crash, police said he ran from the scene, but was later taken into custody.

Two drivers involved in the crash were seriously injured. One of them, 68-year-old Steven Carlson, died from his injuries on Jan. 28.

Harbarger remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.