Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Woman stands up for herself and refuses job offer after she was baited to accept lower offer
The job hunt is a tedious process that we do not want to go through until it is absolutely necessary. Apart from the low demand for jobs available in most markets, it is very draining and confusing to deal with job recruiters who sometimes trick candidates into accepting offers with a decrease in pay and other hidden charges. The Reddit user u/AviajaApache shared a friend's story on Reddit after a recruiter tried to entice her with a significant wage cut.
Upworthy
Work from home better for husbands than wives, reveals a new study
Women often struggle with managing home chores, child care, and office work. They often have to pitch in way more than men when it comes to household work, so the results of a recent study are not that unusual. It found that men have a better work-life balance due to their work-from-home jobs. A study carried out by the University of Ohio found that mothers who work from home do a lot more household chores along with their office work whereas that's not the case with men when they do work from home. Moreover, in dual-income couples in China and South Korea, when women worked from home, husbands tend to take up less family-related work compared to when their wives went to offices.
Upworthy
Survey shows why working hard won't make you successful: 'We are living in a trust paradox'
It is the new normal nowadays to get frustrated with the working world. Once, there was a glimpse of passion in working people, which drove them to give 110% at work. But now, the narrative seems to change. Growing up and realizing that the majority of the advice we received as kids about 'how to be successful' is a massive letdown. 'Just work hard at whatever you do', is probably the most gaslighting statement you can ever hear. Because, in reality, there is nothing that will get you out of working hard. When you put in a lot of effort at something and it doesn't get appreciated, everything you achieve is taken for granted. Eventually, you become exhausted and live a shorter life with no benefits if you only work hard for yourself.
Comments / 0