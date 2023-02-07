It is the new normal nowadays to get frustrated with the working world. Once, there was a glimpse of passion in working people, which drove them to give 110% at work. But now, the narrative seems to change. Growing up and realizing that the majority of the advice we received as kids about 'how to be successful' is a massive letdown. 'Just work hard at whatever you do', is probably the most gaslighting statement you can ever hear. Because, in reality, there is nothing that will get you out of working hard. When you put in a lot of effort at something and it doesn't get appreciated, everything you achieve is taken for granted. Eventually, you become exhausted and live a shorter life with no benefits if you only work hard for yourself.

