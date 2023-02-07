ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Phineas Gage
4d ago

Almost everyone seems to understand this will end VERY badly for humanity. Yet here we are.. and not even slowing down, but going faster!

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Voices: It’s time to prepare for the coming ChatBot wars

By now, tech bros claiming to have invented “the next big thing” is so routine that the only sane way to respond is either to make fun of it or tune it out entirely. From The Boring Company’s trademarking of the hyperloop concept in 2017, to viral tweets loudly enthusing about AI’s potential to render language through pictures, creativity among Silicon Valley’s best and brightest has mostly boiled down to reinventing things which society already has. After all, isn’t “hyperloop” just a less efficient, elitist reimagining of the underground mass transit system which has existed in one way or...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google announces to launch conversational AI to its Search Engine

Google has made an official announcement that it will add conversational AI to its search engine capabilities, thus answering complicated questions in a quicker way. Artificial Intelligence propelled answers will be more knowledgeable, intelligent and creative and will be available in a fraction of a second. Alphabet Inc’s CEO Sundar...
The Hill

Warn your children: Robots and AI are coming for their careers

For five years or so, I have been running around as a pale imitation of Paul Revere, yelling, “The robots are coming! The robots are coming!” At schools, social settings, with family and friends, or even to complete strangers with whom I fell into conversations, I have uttered the same warning: “It’s critical that you…
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy