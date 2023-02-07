Lisa Marie Presley was on an extreme weight loss regimen and had relapsed into taking opioids in the months leading up to her tragic death on Thursday, January 12, sources confirmed.The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer had fallen dependent on drugs after she wanted to look her best for the multiple awards shows in which her famous father's biopic, Elvis, would be recognized at, family insiders explained.Lisa Marie sat beside Austin Butler — who played Elvis Presley in the award-winning film — at the 2023 Golden Globes just two days before she suffered cardiac arrest and tragically died at...

14 DAYS AGO