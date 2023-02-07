Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
JK Beer & Wine closes in Rockville
Has closed at 800 Rockville Pike, in the Golden Arcade strip mall. Signage has been removed from the storefront (or maybe just covered over, for now). A sign in the window states the space is now available for lease. JK Beer & Wine opened here in November 2021, but is still open at its 331 Kentlands Boulevard location in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out
Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering of completed project seen in our featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:
tourcounsel.com
Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
mocoshow.com
Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants
Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Planning Board approves update to the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan on February 9
Update adds roads to the program and updates details for roads already included in the program. The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, approved the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update at its meeting on February 9, 2023. The Montgomery County Planning Department, which developed the plan, will now make the edits requested by the Planning Board and transmit the Planning Board Draft to the Montgomery County Council so that they can begin their public review of the plan prior to their final approval.
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Presidents Day Closures
Per the City of Gaithersburg: Most City of Gaithersburg facilities & offices are closed on February 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day, with the exception of the following:. Police Department Administrative Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Arts Barn will be open for two...
theburn.com
Paris Baguette coming to new Herndon retail center
Paris Baguette — the popular fast-casual restaurant serving French-style sandwiches, fresh baked bread, pastries and desserts — is opening a new location in Herndon, just off State Road 267. The Burn has learned that Paris Baguette has signed on for a 3,800 s.f. spot at the Arrowbrook Centre...
mocoshow.com
Public Hearing for Pedestrian Master Plan Set for March 23
Community invited to testify on Montgomery Planning’s first draft of groundbreaking plan to foster safer, more comfortable, and more accessible pedestrian conditions in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will hold a public hearing Thursday, March 23, 2023...
tourcounsel.com
Ellsworth Place | Mall in Silver Spring, Maryland
Ellsworth Place is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2), six-story, enclosed vertical power center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. It opened as City Place Mall on April 2, 1992, and is located at the intersection of Fenton Street and Colesville Road (U.S. Route 29). Dave and Buster's opened in November 2016. The...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
mocoshow.com
Progress at The Fairchild in Germantown
Exterior construction nears completion at the Fairchild Property on Century Blvd in Germantown in the area surrounded by what is mainly comprised of one-story pad-site restaurant uses (IHOP, Red Robin, Señor Tequilas), and surface parking lots. Our featured image, taken on Monday night, shows the progress made at the upcoming apartment building.
fox5dc.com
Tuckerman Lane 'Road Diet' pilot program under consideration
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. "Sounds like it’s gonna cause a lot more congestion," said Michael Brown, who lives nearby. The plans are for what’s called a Road Diet Pilot program on...
mocoshow.com
Students From Seneca Valley and Sherwood Team Up with CAVA to Serve Four-Course Meal; Raise Over $5200
Working with industry leaders, hospitality and restaurant management students at Seneca Valley and Sherwood high schools served a four-course meal at a pop-up restaurant in Potomac on Feb. 3. The school was above to raise over $5,200 from the event (photos available below). The dinner was an opportunity for the...
mocoshow.com
Traffic Data to be Presented During Virtual Public Meeting About Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project
Montgomery Parks will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue during May, July, September, and December of 2022. The traffic studies were conducted as part of the Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project,(opens in a new tab) which was initiated to address concerns with cut-through traffic in adjacent neighborhoods associated with the weekend closures of Little Falls Parkway while retaining space for recreation on the parkway.
mocoshow.com
Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations
Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
mocoshow.com
Snipes Opens Briggs Chaney Marketplace Location
Snipes has opened its second MoCo location in the Briggs Chaney Marketplace shopping center, moving in to 13834 Outlet Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. The location opened last month, according to Snipes social media. Snipes opened its first location in Bethesda’s Montgomery Mall when the company acquired Kicks USA and its 60+ locations across the country. The change was made over to Snipes in the summer of 2019.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new inclusive playground in Howard County
If there's one thing every kid needs to do, it's play, and a new playground in Howard County is truly making sure every kid can.
New seafood restaurant set to open in Bel Air this spring
A seafood restaurant with a big selection of wine, beer and cocktails is set to open at Festival at Bel Air.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Department Collecting New or Gently Used Items for Project Prom Dress
Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students. To ease the financial obstacle, the department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories for “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. Dresses, suits and accessories can be donated at the recreation center until March 15 during the following hours: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The center is located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Three other community centers are also collecting items and have specific donation drop-off dates (see below).
