FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVL
UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores
Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
KTVL
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
KTVL
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
KTVL
Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
KTVL
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KTVL
Albany Police shoot, kill suicidal male after he pointed gun at officers, report says
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday involving the Albany Police Department and a suicidal subject. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Albany Police officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal male at a residence in southwest Albany. "It was...
KTVL
Roseburg schools hosting community engagement event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg School District invites community members to the first-ever Winter Gathering event scheduled for Feb. 28 at Roseburg High School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the RHS Student Center. The goal of the event is to provide families, students, school...
