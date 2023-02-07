Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
Sharing the Story of Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins
Frederick Douglass is by far Talbot County’s most famous native, and with good reason. But there’s another Talbot native who survived slavery and went on to make significant and lasting contributions to the citizens of the county that still have impact today. The name Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins might...
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
chestertownspy.org
UM SMC at Easton Recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has been recognized for the second time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Among nearly 650 hospitals providing labor and delivery services nationwide, fewer than half received the “high performing” designation; in Maryland, UM Shore Medical Center at Easton was one of only five hospitals so designated.
chestertownspy.org
CBMM, Chesapeake College to Host Marine Welding Course
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake College are partnering this spring to host a marine welding course. The seven-session course, WEL: Special Topics–Marine Welding Processes, is scheduled for Monday evenings, March 27–May 8, from 6–8:30pm. The cost is $850 with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Advance registration for the program is required at bit.ly/MarineWelding2023.
chestertownspy.org
Delmarva Review: E Duo Unum by Maxine Poe-Jensen
Editor’s Note: The author is the Featured Student Writer for the 15th anniversary issue. She is the first recipient of the Talbot Arts and Delmarva Review Talbot County High School Mentorship Scholarship award. Author’s Note: “As an only child, siblinghood has always been a mystery. I’ve always wondered what...
tourcounsel.com
Arundel Mills | Shopping mall in Hanover, Maryland
Arundel Mills is a shopping mall located in unincorporated Anne Arundel County, Maryland (with a Hanover mailing address). It is 59.3% owned by Simon Property Group, who manages the mall. With its 1,930,820 sq ft (179,379 m2) GLA, it is the largest mall in the state of Maryland. Developed by The Mills Corporation, the mall is located at the intersection of Maryland Route 100 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (Maryland Route 295) in northwestern Anne Arundel County (hence the name "Arundel" Mills).
wypr.org
Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers
Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Cecil County man opens Faithful Fitness, opened in Elkton on 'leap of faith'
While pushing you to pump it up and smiling from ear to ear, Bernie Cevis' mild mannered message of fitness hasn’t changed, but his location has.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
Grace period ends and some squeegee workers will get ticketed
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's squeegee ban went into effect at six "hot spot" intersections around the city in January. Now, the grace period for that activity has ended and officers are issuing citations to offenders. Those "hot spot" intersections include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then-14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a bat in July.Other '"no-squeegee zones" include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, and part of Martin Luther...
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
chestertownspy.org
Announcing Oxford Fine Artist 2023 Artists
The 39th annual three-day Oxford Fine Arts Show is set for May 19-21, 2023. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as collectors from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much-anticipated annual show is well known throughout the area and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers. All submissions were sent anonymously to the juror who selected the much-anticipated list of artists for the year. The juror also selected a “featured image” to be the subject of the poster and is the honored “Featured artist”. The competition was steep this year with many submissions for the small show kept to 36 artists. The OCC configures its gallery space to accommodate that limited number and find the show feels exquisite at that size.
Cape Gazette
Sussex board denies concrete-crushing operation
After a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment denied an application for a proposed concrete-crushing operation along Route 13 south of Bridgeville. As the 4-0 vote ended, the large crowd of opponents erupted into applause. FDPN Management LLC of Dover had filed for a special-use exception...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'
FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
Who Is David Linthicum? Suspected Police Killer Held in Baltimore
The 24-year-old who allegedly shot two Baltimore police officers was arrested early on Friday after a three-day manhunt.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties
Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: . “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
