The 39th annual three-day Oxford Fine Arts Show is set for May 19-21, 2023. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as collectors from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much-anticipated annual show is well known throughout the area and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers. All submissions were sent anonymously to the juror who selected the much-anticipated list of artists for the year. The juror also selected a “featured image” to be the subject of the poster and is the honored “Featured artist”. The competition was steep this year with many submissions for the small show kept to 36 artists. The OCC configures its gallery space to accommodate that limited number and find the show feels exquisite at that size.

OXFORD, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO