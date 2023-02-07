Read full article on original website
Three takeaways from KU basketball’s blowout win vs. Oklahoma in Norman
Kansas guard Gradey Dick had an opening. The freshman raced down the floor, rose in the air, cocked back his arm and slammed the ball through the rim. The crowd inside Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center roared— the loudest it had all game. The basket put KU up 14...
A team meeting, injury report and emerging freshman: KU hoops check-in before OU clash
It remains to be seen if the hour-long Kansas basketball team meeting called by head coach Bill Self immediately after the squad’s return from a 15-point loss Saturday at Iowa State will have a significant impact on the rest of the season. What’s known for sure is the No....
KS GOP elects as chair former candidate who elevated baseless election security fears
Kansas Republicans have elected Mike Brown as party chairman, empowering the brash former Johnson County commissioner to take the party in a more strident direction after Republicans failed to recapture the governor’s office in November. Brown was elected in a 90 to 88 vote at the Kansas Republican Party’s...
Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of Leavenworth High School senior
A 19-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old Leavenworth High School senior, according to prosecutors. Ismael Caleb Salinas-Richardson was charged after a fight near Sixth and Shawnee streets in downtown Leavenworth Monday left the victim, Eric Miller, critically injured. Police sought Salinas-Richardson for several days....
