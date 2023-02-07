ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of Leavenworth High School senior

A 19-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old Leavenworth High School senior, according to prosecutors. Ismael Caleb Salinas-Richardson was charged after a fight near Sixth and Shawnee streets in downtown Leavenworth Monday left the victim, Eric Miller, critically injured. Police sought Salinas-Richardson for several days....
LEAVENWORTH, KS

