ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Colts not expected to conduct more HC interviews

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtSkf_0kfEUPxF00

The Indianapolis Colts have conducted a thorough search for their new head coach and while there’s a chance they extend the process into a third round of interviews, it seems that is unlikely.

As Colts fans know from the Josh McDaniels and Jeff Saturday situations, anything can happen at any time in the NFL.

However, ESPN’s Stephen Holder suggests the Colts are done conducting interviews, barring a change.

Holder also reported that the length of the search was not due to indecision but that this process was deliberate in gaining as much information as possible.

This has been an exhaustive and comprehensive search done by the Colts. It’s clear they want to make the right decision on their next head coach, especially from the perspective of Chris Ballard, whose job is likely tied to the success (or lack thereof) of the new head coach.

Considering the main event of Super Bowl LVII is this week, there’s a good chance we don’t hear much news about a decision until afterward. Not that it would truly impact anything, but the league frowns upon major announcements being made during the biggest week of the year.

The Colts have seven finalists for the job, but it’s difficult to truly narrow down who the actual contenders are.

At this point, we simply have to wait and see if any more news pops up until a decision is made over the next two weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors were furious after Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell's opening Super Bowl touchdown was reversed

It seems like a whole lot of bettors took a flier on Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell when making their picks for the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 57. And for good reason. Gainwell got 26 combined carries in playoff wins over the 49ers and Giants, so certainly – bettors assumed – he’d have an opportunity to make an early impact against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Super Bowl 2023 referee Carl Cheffers does as a day job away from the NFL

Your Super Bowl 2023 referee for Super Bowl 57 is Carl Cheffers, who hasn’t made Kansas City Chiefs fans happy in the past. But if you’re here, you might know that NFL officials don’t work for the league year round. They have day jobs — years ago, I detailed some of those NFL referee day jobs, from dairy farmer to lawyer to found of a sanity supply company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video of Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl Hail Mary shows the reason why it may have fallen woefully short

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played elite-level football during Super Bowl 57 even though his team didn’t take home the Lombardi Trophy. His game-ending Hail Mary attempt fell woefully short of reaching the end zone for an Eagles player to have a shot, but a rewind of the play makes the distance issue make much more sense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expertly trolled Nick Sirianni after Eagles' Super Bowl loss

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse found the most hilarious way to troll Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after the latter’s team fell short of Super Bowl 57. While Kearse’s team got taken down by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round, he didn’t forget Sirianni’s brash sideline antics as Philly failed to take home another Lombardi on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did the NFL's neurotrauma consultants miss a Jalen Hurts head injury?

The NFL’s history regarding head trauma has been fairly abysmal throughout the league’s history, and that hasn’t changed in recent years. You only need to ask Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa about that. Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions in the 2022 season that neither the Dolphins’ medical staff, nor the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants employed by the NFL seemed able to diagnose and deal with on the spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy