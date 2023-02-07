Read full article on original website
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Roger Daltrey Lists His Live Who Highlights
Roger Daltrey looked back at some of his most memorable moments performing with the Who, choosing experiences spanning over three decades. In a new interview with Vulture, the singer discussed the Concert for New York City in 2001, Woodstock in 1969 and The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus TV special the previous year.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
David Crosby Called Graham Nash to Apologize Before His Death
A little more than a week before his death, David Crosby called his former bandmate Graham Nash in an attempt to apologize. “The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash revealed to AARP. “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”
Deen Castronovo’s Revolution Saints Confirm ‘Eagle Flight’ Album
Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has confirmed details of Eagle Flight, his fourth Revolution Saints album. The album, which will be released on April 21 via Frontiers Music Srl, is the first from the new lineup featuring Joel Hoektra and Jeff Pilson, who replace Doug Aldrich and Jack Blades respectively. The trio's latest single, "Talking Like Strangers," can be heard below, with the complete track listing also available below.
Kevin Cronin and Dolly Parton Re-Imagine ‘Keep on Loving You’
Kevin Cronin revealed that he’s recorded a new version of REO Speedwagon's classic power ballad “Keep on Loving You,” joining Dolly Parton to reinterpret the song as a “dark duet.” For Cronin, teaming with the country legend was a chance to revisit the true intent behind “Keep on Loving You.”
Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad
Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Spoofs Keith Richards and Himself on SNL
The fact that Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels has a lot of very famous friends can be a mixed blessing for the show. Certainly, a boon in the early days of a daring late-night comedy show struggling for recognition, Michaels' close friendship with superstars like Paul Simon granted ratings and legitimacy to a program that NBC executives openly doubted would make it through a full season.
Five Reasons Missy Elliott Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Missy Elliott has broken down just about every barrier there is. Born an only child in 1971 in Portsmouth, Va., Elliott grew up singing in church choirs and knew from the time she was small that performance was her destiny. When she was 20 years old, she formed an all-female...
‘Blues Brothers 2000′ Is Awesome … for About Five Minutes
Thirty-six years after the death of his close friend and bandmate, Dan Aykroyd paid a touching tribute to John Belushi with the opening scene of the otherwise forgettable Blues Brothers 2000. The 1998 sequel opens just as 1980's The Blues Brothers did, with one of the Blues Brothers being released...
Kiss and Ozzy Rebuke Corporate ‘Rock Star’ Lingo in Super Bowl Ad
Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne and several other rockers are fed up with companies that call their employees rock stars for completing basic tasks with proficiency, and they're airing their grievances in a new Super Bowl ad for Workday. The previously teased spot, which you can watch below, opens with Stanley...
How Joe Perry Wound Up With a Stolen Jeff Beck Guitar Pedal
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said he'd always felt bad about winding up with a guitar effects pedal stolen from Jeff Beck – and told how he managed to "adjust the karma" nearly four decades later. In a new interview with Guitar World, Perry explained that he'd come into possession...
Top 10 Burt Bacharach Songs
Burt Bacharach got his start like many of the classic songwriters of an earlier generation did: penning songs as a composer for hire. His style wasn't too far removed from urbane influences like Cole Porter and the Gershwins. From the start, he sounded like both a throwback to the past and the sound of something new.
40 Years Ago: A Concert Film Showcases the Rolling Stones’ ’80s Excess
In a lot of ways, the Rolling Stones were built for the big screen. Performance after compelling concert performance found Mick Jagger's larger-than-life personality paired alongside Keith Richards' suave lead guitar playing, with Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman weaving in between. Take 20 cameras, train them on this band and an audience, and you're bound to capture something magical.
2023 Super Bowl Classic Rock Commercials Roundup
Classic rock's biggest stars and some of their most popular songs are once again turning up in this year's Super Bowl commercials. You can see all of the ads and learn more about the songs you'll hear during Sunday's big game below. Workday: Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and...
Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour
Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates. The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
Pink Floyd Feud Erupts Again
David Gilmour and Roger Waters are once again feuding. Polly Samson, Gilmour's novelist wife who has written lyrics for Pink Floyd, recently posted a Tweet in which she called Waters "antisemitic" and a "Putin apologist," as well as a "lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy megalomaniac." Gilmour shared his wife's post on Twitter, adding, "Every word demonstrably true." Waters responded with a tweet that said he was "aware of the incendiary comments" made by Samson and Gilmour, which he "refutes entirely."
Watch Motley Crue Play Their First Show With New Guitarist John 5
Motley Crue played their first show without Mick Mars last night (Feb. 10), with John 5 taking over as the band's new touring guitarist during a show in Atlantic City, NJ. If 5 was nervous about his latest assignment it certainly didn't show. He was the first musician to hit the stage, gesturing for the crowd to get loud before launching into the riff for "Wild Side." He prowled the stage throughout the night, adding a handful of cool new twists and solos to otherwise faithful renditions of Mars' guitar parts.
Tony Iommi Excited About Black Sabbath Ballet
Tonny Iommi shared his enthusiasm over a ballet based on the music of Black Sabbath, which will debut in the band’s hometown in September. Titled simply Black Sabbath – the Ballet, the performance is set to feature eight classic Sabbath songs adapted for the stage: “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “Black Sabbath,” “Solitude,” “Laguna Sunrise” and “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.” Five performances are planned at the Birmingham Hippodrome, with the show moving elsewhere in England afterward.
30 Years Ago: Lenny Kravitz Takes a Stand on ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’
Lenny Kravitz admitted in 1993 that the American press had never really known what to make of him. "Well, it's changing now," he told Rick Rubin during a talk for Interview. "But for some reason at first people thought I was really arrogant and a snob about music because I'm so intense about my production and sound – and because they knew I didn't like new music so much.
