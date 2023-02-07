All available free agent QBs for the Colts in 2023

Once again, the biggest need for the Indianapolis Colts comes at the quarterback position entering the 2023 offseason.

While they currently have three quarterbacks under contract through the 2023 season, it’s widely expected that both Matt Ryan and Nick Foles will be salary-cap casualties.

Releasing both players would save the Colts just under $20 million in salary-cap space.

This article is not suggesting the Colts should solely look to free agency for their starting quarterback. It’s imperative they use their first-round pick on a potential franchise quarterback. But should they cut ties with Ryan and Foles, they will need a veteran backup option.

It also should be noted that we’re going to include Lamar Jackson on the list because he’s technically set to be a free agent. But it’s difficult to see him being in the plans even if his future isn’t in Baltimore. At the least, the Ravens will tag and trade him.

So before the new league year arrives, here’s a look at all the available quarterback options for the Colts during the 2023 offseason: