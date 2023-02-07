Read full article on original website
Richard D. (Dick) Ratliff, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dick passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
College Softball Scorebaord (2/12): Iowa State, Iowa, Omaha, Nebraska go 1-0
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Omaha and Nebraska went 1-0 while Missouri added a win of their own in regional college softball on Sunday.
Mike Mundorf, 51, Griswold, IA
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Fremont County secures new voting machines
(Sidney) -- For the first time in a decade, Fremont County officials are upgrading voting machines. Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new election equipment from Henry A. Adkins and Sons, Incorporated for more than $50,800. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the new scanners and tablet marking devices provide the upgrades the county needed.
Mills County board reviews zoning district amendment, concrete batch plant proposal
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reviewing a possible zoning district amendment in the western portion of the county. During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the county planning and zoning commission discussed and ultimately tabled formal action on a request for a zoning district amendment, including altering a portion of a Corridor Overlay District to a Highway Oriented Commercial Zoning district south of U.S. Highway 34 on 180th Street. County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson tells KMA News the amendment would allow for the construction of a concrete batch plant by Earnest Construction and IA/NE Concrete Products, LLC out of Bellevue.
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
College Softball (2/11): Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Kansas go 2-0
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below. REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD. Drake 4 Iowa State 3. Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4. Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0.
Dale Jenkins, 86, Griswold
Visitation Location: Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Cemetery: Whipple Cemetery with Military Honors by Griswold American Legion Post 508. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/11): AL wins in Des Moines, Maryville, North Andrew, Elmwood-Murdock among winners
(KMAland) -- AL, Sioux City East and West, Maryville, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were all winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. Jeena Carle had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas (14), Hutson Rau (13) and Addie Naughton (10) also scored in double figures for AL. Sioux City...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Atlantic claims team title, Glenwood sends 8 to state at 2A District Wrestling
(Glenwood) – Atlantic scored 198 points to claim a team title, while Glenwood paced the field with eight state qualifiers at a Class 2A District Wrestling Meet Saturday in Glenwood. The Trojans just edged out the host Rams 198-196 for the team title, thanks in part to a full...
Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982
Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
Omaha woman sentenced for meth possession, intent to deliver
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
Women's College Basketball (2/12): Iowa, UNI, Creighton land wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI and Creighton were all Sunday winners in regional women’s college basketball. Iowa (20-5, 12-2): Iowa rolled to a 111-57 win over Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) in Big Ten Conference play. Caitlyn Clark had 15 points and 10 assists while Molly Davis came off the bench to score a team-best 17 points. Monika Czinano tallied 14 points, Taylor McCabe pitched in 12 and Hannah Stuelke added 10 for the Hawkeyes.
