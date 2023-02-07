(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO