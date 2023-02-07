ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, IA

kmaland.com

Richard D. (Dick) Ratliff, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dick passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa

Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County secures new voting machines

(Sidney) -- For the first time in a decade, Fremont County officials are upgrading voting machines. Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new election equipment from Henry A. Adkins and Sons, Incorporated for more than $50,800. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the new scanners and tablet marking devices provide the upgrades the county needed.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County board reviews zoning district amendment, concrete batch plant proposal

(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reviewing a possible zoning district amendment in the western portion of the county. During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the county planning and zoning commission discussed and ultimately tabled formal action on a request for a zoning district amendment, including altering a portion of a Corridor Overlay District to a Highway Oriented Commercial Zoning district south of U.S. Highway 34 on 180th Street. County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson tells KMA News the amendment would allow for the construction of a concrete batch plant by Earnest Construction and IA/NE Concrete Products, LLC out of Bellevue.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man

(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

College Softball (2/11): Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Kansas go 2-0

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below. REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD. Drake 4 Iowa State 3. Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4. Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Dale Jenkins, 86, Griswold

Visitation Location: Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Cemetery: Whipple Cemetery with Military Honors by Griswold American Legion Post 508. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
GRISWOLD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
kmaland.com

Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA

Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant

(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982

Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha woman sentenced for meth possession, intent to deliver

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (2/12): Iowa, UNI, Creighton land wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI and Creighton were all Sunday winners in regional women’s college basketball. Iowa (20-5, 12-2): Iowa rolled to a 111-57 win over Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) in Big Ten Conference play. Caitlyn Clark had 15 points and 10 assists while Molly Davis came off the bench to score a team-best 17 points. Monika Czinano tallied 14 points, Taylor McCabe pitched in 12 and Hannah Stuelke added 10 for the Hawkeyes.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

