Re-grading the Colts’ 2021 draft class

By Meghan Hall,

15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lg6DH_0kfETsOP00

Players are typically evaluated on how well they have adjusted to the NFL by the start of their third season. The same goes for the Indianapolis Colts.

By then, they hope to have matured in their play and become meaningful team additions while holding roles that have an impact in some phase of the game on Sundays.

The Colts drafted seven players in the 2021 draft who have now hit an evaluation period as they enter their third season. We’ll be taking a look at these seven picks and comparing their initial grades to where they stand now.

Here’s how we re-graded the 2021 draft class:

Round 1 | DE Kwity Paye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrbj9_0kfETsOP00
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive End Kwity Paye fell to the Colts at pick No. 21 and was an assumed boost to their underwhelming pass rush. Paye was lauded for his size, speed, and athleticism – but would it translate?

Paye has accumulated 20 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. Unfortunately, he’s also missed seven games due to injuries, impacting his contributions. If he can stay healthy, he should continue to be a disruptor.

Original Grade:

A+

New Grade: B+

Round 2 | DE Dayo Odeyingbo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYskQ_0kfETsOP00
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts doubled down on edge rushers and selected defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo at pick No. 54. The team had a first-round grade on Odeyingbo, but an Achilles injury dropped his stock. They were hopeful that what they saw on tape would continue: a huge prospect who can use insider counter moves to win matchups with his explosiveness.

After his first season, it was unclear what Odeyingbo’s ceiling would be. He only had 0.5 sacks, and one quarterback hit. This season was more productive but still leaves more to be desired (5.0 sacks and 11 quarterback hits).

Original Grade: B-

New Grade: C

Round 4 | TE Kylen Granson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfcGK_0kfETsOP00
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tight end Kylen Granson presented the Colts with something at the position they hadn’t seen in some time: a quick, crisp route runner who could create chunk plays in the middle of the field. With only Jack Doyle and Mo-Alie Cox on the roster, Granson was a welcomed addition.

However, Granson’s abilities have been criminally underutilized by the Colts. Despite having nearly a 78% catch rate and averaging 9.7 yards a reception, Granson has no touchdowns and has seen more action on special teams.

Original Grade: B

New Grade: C

Round 5 | S Shawn Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcieY_0kfETsOP00
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

At pick No. 165, the Colts drafted Florida safety Shawn Davis to pair with Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. Davis was a thumper, a hard-hitting player with athletic upside. A noted aggressive tackler, Davis could also provide additional run support.

Sadly, Davis didn’t pan out for the team. He looked abysmal in live action, missing several routine tackles, often lost in coverage, and even dropping a sure-fire interception. The Colts released him at the start of the 2021 season.

Original Grade: C

New Grade: F

Round 6 | QB Sam Ehlinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etXja_0kfETsOP00
Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most surprising pick of the 2021 draft class was quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger was pegged as a “gamer” with high upside, and his mobility and character earned him a roster spot.

Ehlinger beat out Jacob Eason for the backup spot in 2021 and did so well in the 2022 preseason that it made it difficult to sever ties. Eventually, in 2022, when quarterback Matt Ryan was benched and second-string quarterback Nick Foles was injured, Ehlinger stepped in. Ehlinger showed flashes of what kept him on the team, but overall, Ehlinger likely has a backup ceiling.

Original Grade: C+

New Grade: C

Round 7 | WR Michael Strachan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgGKR_0kfETsOP00
Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

A massive frame with speed, wide receiver Michael Strachan was plucked from the draft board in Round 7. Though very raw, Strachan showed that with some coaching, he could be a deep sleeper to make the roster.

After the 2022 season, it’s unclear what Strachan’s path forward is with the team. Strachan sustained injuries that kept him from playing, and team sources have indicated he’s still very raw, needing more time to develop.

Original Grade: B

New Grade: D

Round 7 | OT Will Fries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwDTv_0kfETsOP00
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Colts’ depth along the offensive line was a known issue, and they picked up a utility offensive lineman in Will Fries of Penn State. Fries brought heavy physicality, solid footwork, and strength to the table.

Fries started nine games for the Colts in 2022, eventually stepping into the starting right guard position. He played well when his number was tapped, but it remains to be seen if Fries will be the long-term answer at right guard.

Original Grade: B

New Grade: C+

Comments / 0
