ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mark Star

Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help

Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
WITN

Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
BEAUFORT, NC
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

NC's Black Farmers Face Uphill Battle

Two Democratic senators have introduced legislation in Washington they hope will become part of the 2023 Farm Bill. Debate is set to begin in the fall, but Black farmers in North Carolina say despite the best efforts of advocates, they still face discrimination. In the early 1900s, more than 900,000 Black farmers owned about 20 million acres of farmland in the United States. By 2017, the U.S. Census of Agriculture said the number had dropped to fewer than 5 million acres.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina trees are showing signs of an early spring

(WGHP) – Punxsatawney Phil may have said six more weeks of winter but Mother Nature is showing signs that say otherwise.  Some would consider the weather we’ve seen this week as “false spring” or the “spring of deception” since it’s February and afternoon temperatures have been close to the 70s. After a warm January and […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Homebuyers turning to buydown option to save money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homebuyers are cutting a big chunk off of their interest rates, saving hundreds of dollars on mortgage payments. That’s because sellers are more willing to negotiate these days, giving buyers money toward closing costs and repairs. Data from the real estate brokerage firm Redfin shows...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Auto-drafts to public employee organizations banned under new bill

A bill filed Thursday in the N.C. Senate would repeal a law permitting state employee organizations to draft dues automatically from members’ paychecks. Senate Bill 87, State Emps./No Payroll Dues Deduction, was filed by Sens. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, Todd Johnson, R-Union, Carl Ford, R-Rowan, and Buck Newton, R-Wilson. Almost alll primary bill sponsors chair powerful appropriations sub-committees. Newton chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans

When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy