Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia?
In 2021, North Carolina and South Carolina banned vehicles with extreme Carolina squat modifications. Here’s what prompted the change. The post Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help
Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina for 2023
Although the national average for full coverage car insurance is $1,529, the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is much less.
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
WITN
Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
whqr.org
"This is our life": Homeowners still in limbo over four years after Hurricane Florence
Over four years after Hurricane Florence's drenching assault on the North Carolina coast, John is still trying to move on. Weaving through studs, he described the former layout of his house. “This is my son's room. This is our formal dining room. This is our breakfast nook in our kitchen...
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
publicnewsservice.org
NC's Black Farmers Face Uphill Battle
Two Democratic senators have introduced legislation in Washington they hope will become part of the 2023 Farm Bill. Debate is set to begin in the fall, but Black farmers in North Carolina say despite the best efforts of advocates, they still face discrimination. In the early 1900s, more than 900,000 Black farmers owned about 20 million acres of farmland in the United States. By 2017, the U.S. Census of Agriculture said the number had dropped to fewer than 5 million acres.
Should North Carolina school districts open earlier? Bill to be filed statewide could offer schools the choice
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – What started out as a handful of school districts seeking approval in the North Carolina House to adopt flexible school calendars is about to become a statewide effort. House Bill 51, which would have applied to seven school districts – including five in the Piedmont Triad – passed on first reading […]
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
North Carolina trees are showing signs of an early spring
(WGHP) – Punxsatawney Phil may have said six more weeks of winter but Mother Nature is showing signs that say otherwise. Some would consider the weather we’ve seen this week as “false spring” or the “spring of deception” since it’s February and afternoon temperatures have been close to the 70s. After a warm January and […]
islandfreepress.org
Section of U.S. 158 in Nags Head to close for pipe replacement starting Feb. 13
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a section of U.S. 158 (also known as the Beach Bypass) in Nags Head starting Monday to remove and replace the drainage pipe under the roadway. The highway will be closed for a roughly half-mile section between East Epstein...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Homebuyers turning to buydown option to save money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homebuyers are cutting a big chunk off of their interest rates, saving hundreds of dollars on mortgage payments. That’s because sellers are more willing to negotiate these days, giving buyers money toward closing costs and repairs. Data from the real estate brokerage firm Redfin shows...
carolinajournal.com
Auto-drafts to public employee organizations banned under new bill
A bill filed Thursday in the N.C. Senate would repeal a law permitting state employee organizations to draft dues automatically from members’ paychecks. Senate Bill 87, State Emps./No Payroll Dues Deduction, was filed by Sens. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, Todd Johnson, R-Union, Carl Ford, R-Rowan, and Buck Newton, R-Wilson. Almost alll primary bill sponsors chair powerful appropriations sub-committees. Newton chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans
When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
