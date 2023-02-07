ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

 5 days ago
By James Barragán , The Texas Tribune

State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated, according to Travis County sheriff’s office records.

Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican, was booked into the Travis County jail at 2:12 a.m. Records show he is still in the Travis County sheriff’s custody.

Schwertner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Texas Tribune.

The news was first reported on Twitter by the Austin American-Statesman.

Schwertner, who leads the Senate’s Business and Commerce Committee, was expected at the Capitol at 11 a.m. Tuesday when the Senate reconvenes for the week. The Business and Commerce Committee also has a scheduled hearing to discuss a proposed change by the state’s Public Utility Commission to the energy market’s design that stemmed from failures that led to millions of people losing power across the state during the 2021 winter freeze. Schwertner has expressed dissatisfaction with those changes.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/07/charles-schwertner-arrested-texas-senate/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

" State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Joyce Flores Flores
4d ago

Busted! Not even surprised or disgusted ! Just one more thing to add to the list . All do wrong ! Either side!

Tony
4d ago

i don't see many right-wingers commenting today. Where are you guys? I want to hear your opinion.

