Fort Mitchell, KY

linknky.com

NKU basketball teams drop road games

The Northern Kentucky Norse basketball teams hit the road Friday for Horizon League games and came away with losses. The Raiders (16-11, 9-7) forced a split in the season series with the win in Dayton over the Norse (15-11, 10-5). Wright State started the game scoring 13 of the first...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Thursday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands girls down Brossart for rivalry win

The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (19-8) had put together nine straight seasons of 20 or more wins prior to last year. Highlands took another step toward that mark with a 46-43 win over the host Bishop Brossart Mustangs (19-9) on Thursday evening. Sophomore center Marissa Green led the Bluebirds with 21 points and senior point guard Alyssa Harris scored 12.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Fox 19

NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
WLWT 5

Thousands without power as strong winds push through Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong winds blow through the Cincinnati area Thursday. Currently, over 4,000 customers are without power with the largest impacts in New Richmond, Harrison, Springdale and Tylersville. Expect sustained winds 20 to 30 mph through the day and gusts possible of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident

Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Fort Thomas Avenue

This story originally appeared in the Feb. 3 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. This Streetscapes series first began in Fort Thomas about six months ago, and since then there is already a new crop of businesses waiting to be explored. In this segment, return to the first site of Streetscapes in Fort Thomas for brews, booze and ice cream.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Crescent Springs issues coyote mating season advisory

The city of Crescent Springs issued an advisory Feb. 10 reminding people about coyote mating season following some complaints from local residents. Coyote mating season happens between January and March. Coyotes are particularly active in wooded areas and near moving water sources, including the Ohio River, Pleasant Run and Dry Creek.
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY

