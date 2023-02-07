Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Friday NKY HS hoops roundup: Conner puts together exceptional performance in win at Highlands
The Conner Cougars have shot consistently all season. But even with that, this convincing win hits the exceptional category. The Cougars (17-6) ventured to Fort Thomas to take on the Highlands Bluebirds (21-7) in a battle of teams that love to push the tempo. Conner made drained 15 3-pointers, 12 of them in a first half on their way to a 86-52 victory.
NKU basketball teams drop road games
The Northern Kentucky Norse basketball teams hit the road Friday for Horizon League games and came away with losses. The Raiders (16-11, 9-7) forced a split in the season series with the win in Dayton over the Norse (15-11, 10-5). Wright State started the game scoring 13 of the first...
Thursday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands girls down Brossart for rivalry win
The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (19-8) had put together nine straight seasons of 20 or more wins prior to last year. Highlands took another step toward that mark with a 46-43 win over the host Bishop Brossart Mustangs (19-9) on Thursday evening. Sophomore center Marissa Green led the Bluebirds with 21 points and senior point guard Alyssa Harris scored 12.
NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
North Laurel outlasts Covington Catholic 72-58 on WYMT Game of the Week
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A big time matchup in this week’s WYMT Game of the Week as the Colonels of Covington Catholic head down Interstate 75 to take on the No. 1 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten in the North Laurel Jaguars. North Laurel looking...
2024 Four-Star Running Back Places Cincinnati Among Top Schools
Cincinnati is targeting some highly-talented rushers in this next cycle.
Thousands of Kentuckians have crossed bridge to bet in Ohio, making Cincinnati Ohio’s top sports betting spot
One out of five American adults are expected to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII Sunday, that’s 50.4 million people according to a just released American Gaming Association (AGA) survey, a 61% increase over last year’s record-breaking number. The total tab wagered on this year’s championship game...
Thousands without power as strong winds push through Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong winds blow through the Cincinnati area Thursday. Currently, over 4,000 customers are without power with the largest impacts in New Richmond, Harrison, Springdale and Tylersville. Expect sustained winds 20 to 30 mph through the day and gusts possible of...
Honoring a hometown hero: Petition started for Cincinnati dancing star to be recognized
CINCINNATI — Throughout the month of February, WLWT is honoring Black History Month by showcasing local figures that are making an impact in the community. On Saturday, WLWT is recognizing a hometown hero who has toured the world and danced with artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Soul Train.
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
LINK Streetscapes: Fort Thomas Avenue
This story originally appeared in the Feb. 3 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. This Streetscapes series first began in Fort Thomas about six months ago, and since then there is already a new crop of businesses waiting to be explored. In this segment, return to the first site of Streetscapes in Fort Thomas for brews, booze and ice cream.
Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
'He chose happiness': Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief remembered for his work ethic, quick wit
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to pay their final respects to the city of Fairfield's Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner. Wagner died unexpectedly last week at the age of 53. "A son lost a father, mom lost a son, a family lost their brother, and...
Crescent Springs issues coyote mating season advisory
The city of Crescent Springs issued an advisory Feb. 10 reminding people about coyote mating season following some complaints from local residents. Coyote mating season happens between January and March. Coyotes are particularly active in wooded areas and near moving water sources, including the Ohio River, Pleasant Run and Dry Creek.
2,000 Tri-State residents without power amidst high winds
Wind gusts up to 60 mph have been recorded in the Tri-State while the entire region is under a High Wind Warning.
A lane is blocked on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on the westbound side of the Norwood Lateral after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the I-75 interchange at 7:38 a.m. by the Ohio Department...
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
