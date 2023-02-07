Read full article on original website
Related
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Stereogum
Small Black – “Desert Of The Heart”
Small Black returned with a new album in 2021, and in 2023 they’re releasing a sort-of new album. Having revived an old hard drive full of music recorded around the time of their 2009 self-titled debut EP, the band retrieved a bunch of old material and expanded the EP into a full album. It’s being released as a 2xLP set, with sides C and D respectively comprising rarities and a sort of sonic scrapbook of that era. (Side D will be exclusive to the vinyl release.)
Stereogum
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
Stereogum
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Stereogum
Zulu – “We’re More Than This”
Tonight, the Show Me The Body/Jesus Piece/Scowl/Zulu tour touches down in Richmond. Reports from last night’s Philly opener have been tremendous, and I will tell you what, I am ready for this shit. I need it. A bunch of the bands on that tour have new music coming out, and LA hardcore avengers Zulu have just hit us with a new song.
Stereogum
Watch Caroline Polachek Debut New Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Songs At Brighton Tour Kickoff
Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.
Stereogum
You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert
Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.
Stereogum
Sam Hunt – “Walmart”
It’s been three years since reluctant country superstar Sam Hunt released his sophomore album Southside, and that album came out six years after his debut Montevallo. Hunt seemed like the most exciting, up-to-date thing in Nashville when he first arrived, and he never quite decided if he wanted to be a country-industry insider or a Nashville rebel. Ultimately, he was neither, and he fell off the map for long stretches of time. Country moved on, and we now have new country-industry insiders and Nashville rebels. Sam Hunt isn’t really part of the narrative anymore, but he’s still really good at making country music, on the rare occasions when he actually makes it. This is one of those occasions.
Comments / 0